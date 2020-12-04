top
Alternative Political Parties: a local approach
Date Sunday January 31
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorThe Oakland Greens
Emailcontact [at] oaklandgreens.org
Location Details
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-oakland-greens-present-alternative-party-virtual-town-hall-vote-local-tickets-126696501647
The Oakland Greens present the January 2021 Virtual Townhall
Alternative Political Parties: a local approach
These Happen on the Last Sundays of the month
January— October

From third parties to alternative political parties, how to break the two party system. The Oakland Greens Virtual Townhalls are designed to hear your ideas & thoughts. At this event we want to listen to you, not talk at you. Join us in ZOOM Sunday January 31, room opens at 5:45 PM PST, discussion at 6:15 PM PST, with unique topics & unique discussions. These are donation only events and as always


NO ONE TURNED AWAY FOR LACK OF FUNDS.

Find tickets @
https://www.eventbrite.com/o/the-oakland-greens-30818034656

Find more info go to our Facebook http://www.facebook.com/oaklandgreens
web site http://www.oaklandgreens.org.
Contact email contact [at] oaklandgreens.org

Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 4th, 2020 6:20 PM
