The Oakland Greens present the January 2021 Virtual TownhallAlternative Political Parties: a local approachThese Happen on the Last Sundays of the monthJanuary— OctoberFrom third parties to alternative political parties, how to break the two party system. The Oakland Greens Virtual Townhalls are designed to hear your ideas & thoughts. At this event we want to listen to you, not talk at you. Join us in ZOOM Sunday January 31, room opens at 5:45 PM PST, discussion at 6:15 PM PST, with unique topics & unique discussions. These are donation only events and as alwaysNO ONE TURNED AWAY FOR LACK OF FUNDS.Find tickets @Find more info go to our Facebook http://www.facebook.com/oaklandgreens web site http://www.oaklandgreens.org Contact email contact [at] oaklandgreens.org For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-oakland-g...

