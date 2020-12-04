The Oakland Greens present the January 2021 Virtual Townhall
Alternative Political Parties: a local approach
These Happen on the Last Sundays of the month
January— October
From third parties to alternative political parties, how to break the two party system. The Oakland Greens Virtual Townhalls are designed to hear your ideas & thoughts. At this event we want to listen to you, not talk at you. Join us in ZOOM Sunday January 31, room opens at 5:45 PM PST, discussion at 6:15 PM PST, with unique topics & unique discussions. These are donation only events and as always
NO ONE TURNED AWAY FOR LACK OF FUNDS.
Find tickets @
https://www.eventbrite.com/o/the-oakland-greens-30818034656
Find more info go to our Facebook http://www.facebook.com/oaklandgreens
web site http://www.oaklandgreens.org.
Contact email contact [at] oaklandgreens.org
