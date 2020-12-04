



On November 23, 2020 Stella Moris, Julian’s fiancé, tweeted that over 70% of prisoners in Julian’s Belmarsh Prison wing were infected with COVID-19. His life is in imminent danger and depends on us acting urgently!

In October, Tulsi Gabbard and Thomas Massie introduced House Resolution 1175, a bill calling for the United States to ensure the release of Julian Assange. She introduced a similar bill, House Resolution 1162, with Matt Gaetz aimed at dropping criminal charges against Edward Snowden. With Tulsi Gabbard leaving Congress it is imperative to ensure that H.Res 1175 and H.Res. 1162 do not die with the start of the 117th Congress.



Please join us LIVE, if you can, at Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren's Office to stand for Julian Assange and Edward Snowden in peaceful protest and educating the public with fliers and information. It will take place on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Noon until 6pm.



Please bring signs/banners/fliers if you have them, but mainly just show up. Safe distancing & masks please.



If you cannot join us in Oakland @11AM at Barbara Lee's Offc or San Francisco @3pm at Nancy Pelosi's house, or in San Jose for this event, please consider joining us in solidarity at your local Representative’s office and call or write your Representative urging them to support H.Res. 1175. Don’t forget to send word/pictures of how it went!



Local Congressional Offices

Mark DeSaulnier – CA 11

440 Civic Center Plaza

Richmond, CA 94804

(510) 620-1000 or (202) 225-2095

Nancy Pelosi – CA 12

90 7th Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

(415) 556-4862 or (202) 225-4965

Barbara Lee – CA 13

1301 Clay Street

Oakland, CA 94612

(510) 763-0370 or (202) 225-2661

Jackie Speier – CA 14

155 Bovet Road

San Mateo, CA 94402

(650) 342-0300 or (202) 225-3531

Eric Swalwell – CA 15

3615 Castro Valley Blvd.

Castro Valley, CA 94546

(510) 370-3322 or (202) 225-5065

Jim Costa – CA 16

855 M Street

Fresno, CA 93721

(559) 495-1620 or (202) 225-3341

Ro Khanna – CA 17

3150 De La Cruz Blvd.

Santa Clara, CA 95054

(408) 436-2720 or (202) 225-2631

Anna Eshoo – CA 18

698 Emerson Street

Palo Alto, CA 94301

(650) 323-2984 or (202) 225-8104

Zoe Lofgren – CA 19

635 North First Street

San Jose, CA 95112

(408) 271-8700 or (202) 225-3072





116th CONGRESS

2d Session

H. RES. 1175



On December 11, 2020 there will be a press conference to call for Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren to support HR Resolutions. Please attend if you can, also call your Congressperson, and send a letter or email to your Congressperson to support this critical bill for journalists and the First Amendment. It is a CRITICAL matter now to SAVE JULIAN ASSANGE'S LIFE!



Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that newsgathering activities are protected under the First Amendment, and that the United States should drop all charges against and attempts to extradite Julian Assange.





IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

https://www.congress.gov/116/bills/hres1175/BILLS-116hres1175ih.xml



October 2, 2020



Ms. Gabbard (for herself and Mr. Massie) submitted the following resolution; which was referred to the Committee on the Judiciary







RESOLUTION



Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that newsgathering activities are protected under the First Amendment, and that the United States should drop all charges against and attempts to extradite Julian Assange.







Whereas the freedom of news organizations to acquire and publish information is protected under the First Amendment to the Constitution;



Whereas, in 2010, Wikileaks disclosed a cache of hundreds of thousands of Department of State cables, Guantanamo Bay detainee assessments, and United States military reports related to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq;



Whereas the disclosure of United States military documents exposed war crimes against civilians in the Middle East;



Whereas, in 2013, the Department of Justice declined to pursue charges against Julian Assange for publishing classified documents due to what Justice officials described as a “New York Times problem” which would cause the prosecution of other news organizations and journalists who have published classified material;



Whereas, on June 19, 2014, human rights and press freedom organizations sent a letter to then-Attorney General Eric Holder urging him to close all criminal investigations into Wikileaks and Julian Assange due to concerns that “actions against Wikileaks undermine the commitment of the U.S. Government to freedom of speech”;



Whereas, on April 11, 2019, the London Metropolitan Police Service arrested Julian Assange for outstanding warrants, including a provisional warrant at the request of the United States Government;



Whereas the Department of Justice unsealed a March 2018 indictment against Julian Assange for violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act;



Whereas, on May 23, 2019, a Federal grand jury issued a superseding indictment adding 17 charges against Julian Assange for violation of the Espionage Act;



Whereas, on June 10, 2019, the United States Government submitted a formal request to the United Kingdom for the extradition of Julian Assange;



Whereas United States Government prosecutors now claim that any journalist or news organization that publishes classified material is subject to prosecution under the Espionage Act, which would have led to the indictment of news organizations for the publication of the Pentagon Papers;



Whereas press freedom, human rights, and privacy rights organizations across five continents sent a letter to the Government of the United Kingdom urging the immediate release of Julian Assange;



Whereas previous administrations have prosecuted whistleblowers and other journalistic sources under the Espionage Act for leaking classified information, the current Department of Justice has taken the further step of going after the publisher;



Whereas the successful prosecution of Julian Assange under the Espionage Act would allow the Federal Government to indict any news organization or journalist for publishing classified information, which occurs on a regular basis; and



Whereas the successful prosecution of Julian Assange under the Espionage Act would have a profoundly detrimental impact on newsgathering and freedom of the press: Now, therefore, be it





Resolved, That it is the sense of the House of Representatives that—





(1) newsgathering activities, including the publication of leaked classified information, are protected under the First Amendment to the Constitution;







(2) freedom of the press is a vital function of a free society in which government is accountable to the people; and







(3) the Federal Government should drop all charges under the Espionage Act against Julian Assange.





116th CONGRESS

2d Session

H. RES. 1162





Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that the Federal Government should drop all charges against Edward Snowden.





IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES



September 30, 2020



Ms. Gabbard (for herself and Mr. Gaetz) submitted the following resolution; which was referred to the Committee on the Judiciary, and in addition to the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, for a period to be subsequently determined by the Speaker, in each case for consideration of such provisions as fall within the jurisdiction of the committee concerned







RESOLUTION



Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that the Federal Government should drop all charges against Edward Snowden.







Whereas, during a Senate hearing on March 12, 2013, James Clapper, then-Director of National Intelligence, was questioned by Senator Ron Wyden, and was asked whether the National Security Agency “collect[ed] any type of data at all on millions, or hundreds of millions of Americans”, to which Clapper replied “No, sir”, and added “not wittingly”, a response he later admitted was “clearly erroneous”;



Whereas, in June 2013, Edward Snowden disclosed to a selective group of journalists National Security Agency documents exposing that bulk collection of Americans’ telephone records from telecommunications providers by the intelligence community was occurring;



Whereas, on June 21, 2013, the Department of Justice unsealed charges against Edward Snowden for violating sections 793(d) and 798(a)(3) of the Espionage Act and theft of government property under section 641 of title 18, United States Code;



Whereas, on January 23, 2014, the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board’s report on the National Security Agency’s telephone records program found “no instance in which the program directly contributed to the discovery of a previously unknown terrorist plot or the disruption of a terrorist attack” and that the program significantly threatened and violated the constitutional rights of the American people;



Whereas, on May 7, 2015, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled that section 215 of the Patriot Act did not authorize the bulk collection of telephone records and therefore such collection was unlawful;



Whereas, on September 2, 2020, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled the National Security Agency’s telephone records bulk collection program illegal and possibly unconstitutional under the Fourth Amendment;



Whereas the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit found the telephone records bulk collection program did not play a pivotal role in any terrorism investigations;



Whereas those involved in the collection of Americans’ telephone records have yet to be held accountable for their illegal actions, further increasing the danger of continued government overreach and abuse of civil liberties; and



Whereas the United States Government must protect whistleblowers who expose illegal and unconstitutional acts of abuse within our government: Now, therefore, be it





Resolved, That it is the sense of the House of Representatives that—





(1) the National Security Agency’s bulk collection telephone records program was illegal and unconstitutional;







(2) Edward Snowden’s disclosure of this program to journalists was in the public interest; and







(3) the Federal Government should drop all charges against Edward Snowden.





San Francisco Labor Council 02-11-19 Resolution in Support of the Defense of Whistle Blower & Journalist Julian Assange



https://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/02-11-19Resolution-in-Support-of-the-Defense-of-WhistleblowerAssange.pdf







IFJ 30th World Congress Passes Resolution In Defense of Assange "a threat to journalists and journalism around the world"



IFJ 30th World Congress – Tunis. URGENT MOTION ONE



US Government against Julian Assange Moved by: MEAA, SNJ, SNJ-CGT, CFDT



The recent indictments filed by the US Government against Julian Assange pose a threat to journalists and journalism around the world.



The indictments clearly seek to prosecute Assange for the receipt and the publication of vital information in the public interest, clearly at odds with previous decisions of the US Supreme Court to protect First Amendment rights.



The congress supports the call of our affiliates for the governments of the United Kingdom and Australia to resist the application to extradite Assange to the United States.



The congress asks the IFJ Executive Committee to:



1. To take the case to the UN Human Rights Council.



2. To call on the European Parliament and the Council of Europe to respect freedom of opinion.



CARRIED



Press Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & Carmody

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0Ps-vxaaSw

The issue of press freedom and whistleblowers was the focus of this San Francisco forum. It discussed the cases of Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning and Bryan Carmody.

Speakers included Robert Egelko, SF Chronicle legal reporter, John Holmes, Executive Board Peralta Federation of Teachers and retired member of CWA PMWG, Richard Stone with the American Federation of Postal Workers APWU and delegate to San Francisco Labor Council and Ann Garrison, journalist with Black Agenda and KPFA Weekend News.

Panelists also talked about the effort to get support for a resolution in the San Francisco Labor Council and CWA PMWG which has failed to pass a resolution to support the freedom of Julian Assange.

This was sponsored by WorkWeek radio and LaborNet.

Additional media:

Additional media:

The Assault On SF Journalist Bryan Carmody & Attacks On All Journalists & Journalism

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykK0-fdGNpk



https://www.sfexaminer.com/news-columnists/the-raid-on-a-journalists-home-is-san-franciscos-disgrace-and-it-has-only-gotten-worse/



https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/united-states-journalists-house-raided-by-police.html



https://www.cjr.org/united_states_project/bryan-carmody-raid-anonymous-source.php



https://www.pressfreedomdefensefund.org/news/2019/5/14/press-freedom-defense-fund-statement-in-support-of-san-francisco-based-journalist-bryan-carmody



Swedish court rejects request to detain Assange over rape case

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/06/swedish-court-rejects-request-detain-assange-rape-case-190603143022493.html



Sweden’s unethical – and unlawful ­­– arms deals with ISIS-backing Saudis

https://theindicter.com/swedens-unethical-and-unlawful-arms-deals-with-isis-backing-saudis/



The Indictment Of Julian Assange, Journalists, Wikileaks & The Defense Of Assange

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm7DlyK9dbw&t=115s



Rally To Free Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNWw-NJ8hXk



The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s



SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s



Sponsored by

WorkWeek

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

The San Francisco rallies for Julian Assange were initiated by

Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange

https://bayaction2freeassange.org

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org



MEAA Australia’s Media Workers Union-New Assange charges pose a threat to press freedom

https://www.meaa.org/news/new-assange-charges-pose-a-threat-to-press-freedom/

TUESDAY, JUNE 4TH, 2019 #MEAAMEDIA #PRESSFREEDOM NEWS



MEAA calls on the Australian and UK governments to oppose moves to extradite Julian Assange to the US to face espionage charges.



MEAA has renewed calls for the Australian and United Kingdom governments to oppose moves to extradite WikiLeaks founder and publisher to the United States to face trial on 18 espionage charges.



The charges “contain a real threat to press freedom for journalists and media outlets around the world,” MEAA chief executive Paul Murphy and Media section federal president Marcus Strom say in a letter to Foreign Minister Marise Payne.



On May 23, Assange was indicted by the US Justice Department with 17 new charges for his role in receiving and publishing classified defence documents both on the WikiLeaks website and in collaboration with major publishers including The New York Times, and The Guardian.



The new charges, under the Espionage Act, go far beyond an initial single charge made against Assange in April that accused him of conspiring with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in a conspiracy to crack a Defence Department computer password.



If Assange, who is currently in jail in the United Kingdom, is extradited to the US and found guilty, he faces up to 170 years in jail.



Read below an edited version of the letter sent to Foreign Minister Marise Payne and copied to the UK High Commissioner to Australia, Vicki Treadell:



Further to our letter of April 12 2019, we write again to convey our strong concern about the possible extradition of Julian Assange to the United States and urge the Australian and UK governments to oppose extradition to that country.



Assange is an Australian citizen and is WikiLeaks’ founder and publisher. He has been a member of MEAA Media – the union and professional association for Australian media workers – since 2007.



The US Department of Justice charges against Assange relating to the alleged violation of the Espionage Act contain a real threat to press freedom for journalists and media outlets around the world. Respected leaders of the journalism profession have condemned the US indictment:



• Alan Rusbridger, former editor of The Guardian says: “… the attempt to lock [Assange] up under the Espionage Act is a deeply troubling move that should serve as a wake-up call to all journalists.”

• The Washington Post’s executive editor Martin Baron, a winner of the Pulitzer Prize, says: “The [Trump] administration has gone from denigrating journalists as ‘enemies of the people’ to now criminalising common practices in journalism that have long served the public interest.”

• Joe Simon, executive director of the Committee to Protect journalists, says: “Equating the publication of classified information with espionage also strengthens the hand of repressive governments who routinely jail journalists for publishing information they wish to keep secret.”

• The International Federation of Journalists, representing more than 600,000 media professionals in more than 140 countries, says: “… this indictment would criminalise journalistic inquiry by setting a dangerous precedent that can be abused to prosecute journalists for their role in revealing information in the public interest. By following this logic, anyone who publishes information that the US government deems to be classified could be prosecuted for espionage.”



As we said in our previous letter, the extradition of Assange and prosecution by the United States for what are widely considered to be acts of journalism would set a disturbing global precedent for the suppression of press freedom.



