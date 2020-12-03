From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Namibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China State Owners
Namibian Rössing mine workers face the Covid-19 pandemic & attacks from state owned China National Uranium Corporation Limited. They have tried to intimidate and bribe union leaders and also have fired the Namibian Miner's Union Rössing Union branch.
Namibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC)
Namibian mine workers who are members of the Namibian Miner's Union Rössing Union branch have faced attacks on their healthcare during the covid pandemic.
Union leaders also talk about the threat of their members not to talk about the virus and the effort to busting the union through intimidation and bribes. The leadership of the Rössing branch has been terminated by the management.
The Namibia Rössing mine is owned by the China state owned China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) and the mine was previously owned by the Rio Tinto mining company.
Additional media:
Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock
https://www.namibian.com.na/198882/archive-read/Rössing-union-in-wage-deadlock
China and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision Course
https://www.facebook.com/informantenam/posts/3090166147716991/
Namibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promises
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nLuFIxwcIM&feature=emb_logo
https://www.nbc.na/news/mun-claims-china-national-nuclear-corporation-falling-short-its-rossing-promises.29304
Namibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners
https://www.namibian.com.na/203896/archive-read/Rössing-union-members-face-dismissal
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
