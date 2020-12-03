



Host: ACLU Northern California



Thursday December 17th at 5:30 PM PT



RSVP:



Despite the pandemic, the misinformation, and the tumult of 2020, our democracy persists. We're grateful to everyone who helped make progress in a challenging year.



Celebrate and regroup with us at our annual Bill of Rights Day. This event will begin with a short program followed by rotating breakout sessions that will give you a chance to learn from ACLU staff about what’s next for our organizing and advocacy work and how you can get involved in moving forward a justice and civil liberties agenda in 2021.



_____________________________________________________________



What is National Bill of Rights Day?



https://www.archives.gov/news/topics/bill-of-rights



Bill of Rights Day on December 15th is a "celebration of the Bill of Rights, the first

10 amendments to the Constitution, which spell out our rights as Americans. It guarantees

civil rights and liberties such as freedom of speech, press, and religion. It sets rules for due process of law and reserves all powers not delegated to the Federal Government to the people or the states. The original joint resolution proposing the Bill of Rights is on permanent display at the National Archives in Washington, DC."



For more Bill of Rights history, go to the ACLU webpage:

Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 3rd, 2020 5:30 PM