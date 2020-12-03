top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 12/ 8/2020
COVID-19 Misinformation: Understanding & Seeking Truth During a Pandemic (UC Berkeley)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday December 08
Time 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorUC Berkeley Div. of Data Science & partner
Location Details
Online via livestream
COVID-19 Misinformation: Understanding & Seeking Truth During a Pandemic

Host: this event is sponsored by Division of Computing, Data Science, and Society (CDSS) and the Berkeley Institute for Data Science (BIDS).

Tuesday, December 8 at 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Livestream here: https://news.berkeley.edu/2020/11/20/covid-19-misinformation-understanding-and-seeking-truth-during-a-pandemic/

or, FB Live here: https://www.facebook.com/UCBerkeley/live/

Submit questions to the panel prior to the event here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdXPgfMKLQICTyLAgRs9nq31t27mo9yuuSg9EasfWHnkCMpDg/viewform


Misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic continues to create confusion and contention along scientific and political lines. Join in this conversation, where Berkeley faculty will help us understand the nature of misinformation in order to assess, evaluate and engage more effectively with the information resources we consult.

They will discuss some of the reasons for the rapid spread of misinformation, how predictive algorithms often reinforce existing beliefs and stereotypes, and how current legislation is addressing issues such as partisanship, accountability, and human rights.

They will also present some new online tools for determining the trustworthiness of news sources, and for recognizing multiple vantage points of different issues.

PANEL:

Saul Perlmutter
Nobel Laureate Saul Perlmutter, Director of the Berkeley Institute for Data Science and Professor of Physics, will moderate this webcast conversation.

Nick Adams
Nick Adams, a former BIDS Research Fellow and now Founder & Chief Scientist of Goodly Labs, an organization that provides collaborative online resources and opportunities that enable citizen scientists to engage with publicly available data

Hany Farid
Hany Farid, a professor with joint appointments in UC Berkeley’s School of Information and department of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science, whose research focuses on digital forensics, image analysis, and human perception

Deirdre K. Mulligan
Deirdre K. Mulligan, a professor in the UC Berkeley School of Information and a Faculty Director of the Berkeley Center for Law & Technology whose research explores the legal and technical means of protecting values such as privacy, freedom of expression, and fairness in emerging technical systems.

This event is sponsored by Division of Computing, Data Science, and Society (CDSS) and the Berkeley Institute for Data Science (BIDS).

Learn more about this and other upcoming #BerkeleyConversations at https://news.berkeley.edu/berkeley-conversations-covid-19/
_______________________________________________________________
sm_computer_photo.jpeg
original image (1880x1253)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 3rd, 2020 1:57 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 332.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code