COVID-19 Misinformation: Understanding & Seeking Truth During a Pandemic
this event is sponsored by Division of Computing, Data Science, and Society (CDSS) and the Berkeley Institute for Data Science (BIDS).
Tuesday, December 8 at 10:30–11:30 a.m.
Livestream here: https://news.berkeley.edu/2020/11/20/covid-19-misinformation-understanding-and-seeking-truth-during-a-pandemic/
or, FB Live here: https://www.facebook.com/UCBerkeley/live/
Submit questions to the panel prior to the event here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdXPgfMKLQICTyLAgRs9nq31t27mo9yuuSg9EasfWHnkCMpDg/viewform
Misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic continues to create confusion and contention along scientific and political lines. Join in this conversation, where Berkeley faculty will help us understand the nature of misinformation in order to assess, evaluate and engage more effectively with the information resources we consult.
They will discuss some of the reasons for the rapid spread of misinformation, how predictive algorithms often reinforce existing beliefs and stereotypes, and how current legislation is addressing issues such as partisanship, accountability, and human rights.
They will also present some new online tools for determining the trustworthiness of news sources, and for recognizing multiple vantage points of different issues.
PANEL:
Saul Perlmutter
Nobel Laureate Saul Perlmutter, Director of the Berkeley Institute for Data Science and Professor of Physics, will moderate this webcast conversation.
Nick Adams
Nick Adams, a former BIDS Research Fellow and now Founder & Chief Scientist of Goodly Labs, an organization that provides collaborative online resources and opportunities that enable citizen scientists to engage with publicly available data
Hany Farid
Hany Farid, a professor with joint appointments in UC Berkeley’s School of Information and department of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science, whose research focuses on digital forensics, image analysis, and human perception
Deirdre K. Mulligan
Deirdre K. Mulligan, a professor in the UC Berkeley School of Information and a Faculty Director of the Berkeley Center for Law & Technology whose research explores the legal and technical means of protecting values such as privacy, freedom of expression, and fairness in emerging technical systems.
Learn more about this and other upcoming #BerkeleyConversations at https://news.berkeley.edu/berkeley-conversations-covid-19/
