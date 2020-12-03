top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 12/ 5/2020
Second Annual Medical Symposium on Health Effects of Oil & Gas Industry
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday December 05
Time 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorPhysicians for Social Responsibility
EmailFran Levine at Symposium [at] PSRColorado.org
Location Details
Virtual conference (FREE)
Health Effects of Oil and Gas Development

PSR Colorado's 2nd annual Medical Symposium: Health Effects of Oil and Gas Development will host 12 speakers on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in an interactive online Zoom conference.

FREE TO PUBLIC: Symposium attendance is free of charge for the general public and those not seeking CMEs/CHs/CEs.

Saturday, December 5 @ 7 AM - 4 PM PT (8 AM - 5 PM MT)

RSVP: https://www.psrcolorado.org/symposium_registration
_____________________________________________________________

SCHEDULE OF SPEAKERS:

7:00 - 7:15 a.m. Cory Carroll, MD Introduction
7:15 - 7:45 a.m. David Brown, ScD Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Impact on Cells and Organ Systems
7:45 - 8:15 am Brian Moench, MD Pollutants from Oil and Gas Operations
8:15 - 8:45 am Ned Ketyer, MD, FAAP Beyond the Wellhead: How Fracking Threatens Children's Health
8:45 - 9:15 am Peter Rabinowitz, MD, MPH One Health: Animals in the Environment

9:15 - 9:30 am Break

9:30 - 10:00 am Larysa Dyrszka, MD Compendium of Scientific, Medical, and Media Findings Demonstrating Risks and Harms of Fracking
10:00 - 10:30 am Jessa Chabeau, MSW Health Impacts and Healthcare Provider Response to Shale Gas Oil Development (Medical Toolkit)
10:30 - 11:15 pm Morning panel speakers Panel of the Morning Speakers, Question & Answer Session]

11:15 - 11:30 pm Break

11:30 - 12:15 pm Detlev Helmig, PhD Keynote: Air Quality Degradation from Oil and Gas Development
12:15 - 12:45 pm Stephanie Malin, PhD Sociological Impacts of Oil and Gas Development: Procedural Inequity and Negative Mental Health Impacts
12:45 - 1:15 pm Philip Johnson, PhD, MPH, MEsc Managing and Mismanaging Risks of Shale and Petrochemical Development in the Ohio River Valley
1:15 - 1:45 pm Dusty Horwitt, JD Problems with Federal and State Laws Regarding Oil and Gas Chemical Disclosure

1:45 - 2:00 pm Break

2:00 - 2:30 pm Abdul El-Sayed,MD, DPhil Environmental Justice Lessons from Detroit
2:30 - 3:00 pm Cecilia Sorensen, MD Climate Change and Health Impacts
3:00 - 3:45 pm Afternoon panel speakers Panel of the Afternoon Speakers, Question & Answer Session
3:45 - 4:00 pm Cory Carroll, MD Closing comments
_____________________________________________________________

CONTINUING EDUCATION UNITS

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of Colorado Medical Society and PSR Colorado. The Colorado Medical Society is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

This symposium has been accredited to offer 7.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits / CMEs for physicians ($157.29 registration), 8 Contact Hours for nurses ($79.17 registration) and 9 CE contact hours by the National Environmental Health Association for public health officials and other healthcare workers ($79.17 registration).

This nursing continuing professional development activity was approved by Colorado Nurses Association, an accredited approver by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation.

This activity meets the accreditation requirements and policies of the National Environmental Health Association for 9 continuing education contact hours.
_____________________________________________________________

PHOTO: Explosion and chemical fire at the Chevron oil refinery plant in Richmond, CA
in Aug. 2012
sm_chevron_fire_aug._6__2012.jpg
original image (960x574)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 3rd, 2020 11:43 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 332.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code