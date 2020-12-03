



PSR Colorado's 2nd annual Medical Symposium: Health Effects of Oil and Gas Development will host 12 speakers on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in an interactive online Zoom conference.



FREE TO PUBLIC: Symposium attendance is free of charge for the general public and those not seeking CMEs/CHs/CEs.



Saturday, December 5 @ 7 AM - 4 PM PT (8 AM - 5 PM MT)



RSVP:

_____________________________________________________________



SCHEDULE OF SPEAKERS:



7:00 - 7:15 a.m. Cory Carroll, MD Introduction

7:15 - 7:45 a.m. David Brown, ScD Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Impact on Cells and Organ Systems

7:45 - 8:15 am Brian Moench, MD Pollutants from Oil and Gas Operations

8:15 - 8:45 am Ned Ketyer, MD, FAAP Beyond the Wellhead: How Fracking Threatens Children's Health

8:45 - 9:15 am Peter Rabinowitz, MD, MPH One Health: Animals in the Environment



9:15 - 9:30 am Break



9:30 - 10:00 am Larysa Dyrszka, MD Compendium of Scientific, Medical, and Media Findings Demonstrating Risks and Harms of Fracking

10:00 - 10:30 am Jessa Chabeau, MSW Health Impacts and Healthcare Provider Response to Shale Gas Oil Development (Medical Toolkit)

10:30 - 11:15 pm Morning panel speakers Panel of the Morning Speakers, Question & Answer Session]



11:15 - 11:30 pm Break



11:30 - 12:15 pm Detlev Helmig, PhD Keynote: Air Quality Degradation from Oil and Gas Development

12:15 - 12:45 pm Stephanie Malin, PhD Sociological Impacts of Oil and Gas Development: Procedural Inequity and Negative Mental Health Impacts

12:45 - 1:15 pm Philip Johnson, PhD, MPH, MEsc Managing and Mismanaging Risks of Shale and Petrochemical Development in the Ohio River Valley

1:15 - 1:45 pm Dusty Horwitt, JD Problems with Federal and State Laws Regarding Oil and Gas Chemical Disclosure



1:45 - 2:00 pm Break



2:00 - 2:30 pm Abdul El-Sayed,MD, DPhil Environmental Justice Lessons from Detroit

2:30 - 3:00 pm Cecilia Sorensen, MD Climate Change and Health Impacts

3:00 - 3:45 pm Afternoon panel speakers Panel of the Afternoon Speakers, Question & Answer Session

3:45 - 4:00 pm Cory Carroll, MD Closing comments

_____________________________________________________________



CONTINUING EDUCATION UNITS



This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of Colorado Medical Society and PSR Colorado. The Colorado Medical Society is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.



This symposium has been accredited to offer 7.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits / CMEs for physicians ($157.29 registration), 8 Contact Hours for nurses ($79.17 registration) and 9 CE contact hours by the National Environmental Health Association for public health officials and other healthcare workers ($79.17 registration).



This nursing continuing professional development activity was approved by Colorado Nurses Association, an accredited approver by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation.



This activity meets the accreditation requirements and policies of the National Environmental Health Association for 9 continuing education contact hours.

_____________________________________________________________



PHOTO: Explosion and chemical fire at the Chevron oil refinery plant in Richmond, CA

