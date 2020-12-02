top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 12/21/2020
Homeless Persons Memorial
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday December 21
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorKeith McHenry
Location Details
100 Laurel St, Santa Cruz
Homeless Person’s Memorial
Remembering those who have died on our streets this year.

Monday, December 21, 2020
on the longest night of the year
Starting at 4:00 PM
Laurel and Front Streets
Santa Cruz, California

The National Union of the Homeless is holding memorials in cities across America. Millions of Americas are facing eviction this winter.

Food Not Bombs
1-800-884-1136

Santa Cruz Homeless Union
831-431-7766
