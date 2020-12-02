Homeless Person’s Memorial

Remembering those who have died on our streets this year.



Monday, December 21, 2020

on the longest night of the year

Starting at 4:00 PM

Laurel and Front Streets

Santa Cruz, California



The National Union of the Homeless is holding memorials in cities across America. Millions of Americas are facing eviction this winter.



Food Not Bombs

1-800-884-1136



Santa Cruz Homeless Union

831-431-7766

