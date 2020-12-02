Homeless Person’s Memorial
Remembering those who have died on our streets this year.
Monday, December 21, 2020
on the longest night of the year
Starting at 4:00 PM
Laurel and Front Streets
Santa Cruz, California
The National Union of the Homeless is holding memorials in cities across America. Millions of Americas are facing eviction this winter.
Food Not Bombs
1-800-884-1136
Santa Cruz Homeless Union
831-431-7766
Homeless Persons Memorial
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
Monday December 21
|Time
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
Keith McHenry
|Location Details
100 Laurel St, Santa Cruz
