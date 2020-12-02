



Host: People for the American Way



Dec 3, 2020 @ 3 PM PT (6 PM ET)



RSVP:



We have a long way to go to repair what’s broken in our democracy. If we are ever going to see progress on the policies we care about, we must have a democracy that responds to the needs and priorities of all our communities – NOT just wealthy donors and corporate interests.



It’s critical that Congress pass H.R. 1, the For the People Act, as soon as possible. It would get big money out of politics, restore voting rights and offer new protections for voters, end gerrymandering so that electoral districts are fairly drawn, and hold government officials accountable to new ethics standards.



Activists across the country are mobilizing to support the For the People Act and other democracy reform measures, including the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the

D.C. Statehood bill, and we want to make sure you’re on the front lines with us as our community works to take back our democracy.



Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 2nd, 2020 5:02 PM