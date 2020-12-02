Power to the People: How to Win Back Our Democracy
Host: People for the American Way
Dec 3, 2020 @ 3 PM PT (6 PM ET)
RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1916068326395/WN_kTnpSdzhRfusB_MzfUsVrA
We have a long way to go to repair what’s broken in our democracy. If we are ever going to see progress on the policies we care about, we must have a democracy that responds to the needs and priorities of all our communities – NOT just wealthy donors and corporate interests.
It’s critical that Congress pass H.R. 1, the For the People Act, as soon as possible. It would get big money out of politics, restore voting rights and offer new protections for voters, end gerrymandering so that electoral districts are fairly drawn, and hold government officials accountable to new ethics standards.
Activists across the country are mobilizing to support the For the People Act and other democracy reform measures, including the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the
D.C. Statehood bill, and we want to make sure you’re on the front lines with us as our community works to take back our democracy.
Join U.S. Rep. Davids and activists across the country to hear from movement leaders on our path to reforming our democracy through passing the For the People Act.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 12/ 3/2020
|Power to the People: How to Win Back Our Democracy w/ PFAW
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday December 03
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|People for the American Way
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 2nd, 2020 5:02 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network