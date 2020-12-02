



Host: United We Dream



Who: Immigrants, allies, educators--all are welcome



Friday, December 04, 2020 @ 3 PM PT (6 PM ET)



RSVP:





The incoming Biden Administration opens the way for progress at the federal level for our immigrant communities. Unfortunately at the local level, not all the wins were in our favor. Across the country, anti-immigrant legislatures are doubling down on their efforts to attack our immigrant communities.



In part 1 of this webinar series, we discussed how local government works, and now we are going to discuss strategies on how to advocate for legislation during COVID-19. Public hearing, meetings with legislators, town halls, school board meetings, etc, are all changing due to social distancing. So what can you do now? Come learn in our very informative webinar!



We will give you tools on how you can engage with members of your community during this new time of virtual hearings and new safety distance precautions in local government.



Join us and get ready to gain skills and knowledge to ensure local victories for your community!



P.S. Even if you didn’t attend part 1, no worries! You can still catch up and learn a lot in part 2! Join our “Local Advocacy During Covid-19” webinar where we will discuss strategies on how to advocate for legislation during COVID-19. Public hearings, meetings with legislators, town halls, etc, are all changing due to social distancing.Host: United We DreamWho: Immigrants, allies, educators--all are welcomeFriday, December 04, 2020 @ 3 PM PT (6 PM ET)RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/local-advocacy-during-covid-19-part-2 The incoming Biden Administration opens the way for progress at the federal level for our immigrant communities. Unfortunately at the local level, not all the wins were in our favor. Across the country, anti-immigrant legislatures are doubling down on their efforts to attack our immigrant communities.In part 1 of this webinar series, we discussed how local government works, and now we are going to discuss strategies on how to advocate for legislation during COVID-19. Public hearing, meetings with legislators, town halls, school board meetings, etc, are all changing due to social distancing. So what can you do now? Come learn in our very informative webinar!We will give you tools on how you can engage with members of your community during this new time of virtual hearings and new safety distance precautions in local government.Join us and get ready to gain skills and knowledge to ensure local victories for your community!P.S. Even if you didn’t attend part 1, no worries! You can still catch up and learn a lot in part 2! Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 2nd, 2020 12:13 PM