Join the Berkeley Food Institute for screening of clips from the FRONTLINE PBS film, “COVID’s Hidden Toll” and discussion with the film’s creators. Along with Assemblymember and Agriculture Committee Chair Robert Rivas, and other esteemed guests, we will examine the inequities for farmworkers’ health being exposed amid the current pandemic.
The film, of which select clips will be shown, examines how the COVID crisis has hit vulnerable immigrants and undocumented workers. The documentary, follows the pandemic’s victims who are essential workers often invisible to many people relying on them, including crucial farm and meat-packing workers who lack protections and are suffering higher rates of illness.
Access Coordinator
Nathalie Muñoz, namc93 [at] berkeley.edu, 510-529-1533
CART Captioning will be provided. If you require any other accommodation for effective communication in order to fully participate in this virtual event, please contact Nathalie Muñoz at least 7–10 days in advance.
East Bay | Labor & Workers
|Date
|Tuesday December 15
|Time
|2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Berkeley Food Institute
|Location Details
|Virtual Event
|
For more event information: https://events.berkeley.edu/index.php/cale...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 2nd, 2020 12:09 PM
