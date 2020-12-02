top
COVID's Hidden Toll: Discussion with Filmmakers and Policy Leaders
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday December 15
Time 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorBerkeley Food Institute
Location Details
Virtual Event
Join the Berkeley Food Institute for screening of clips from the FRONTLINE PBS film, “COVID’s Hidden Toll” and discussion with the film’s creators. Along with Assemblymember and Agriculture Committee Chair Robert Rivas, and other esteemed guests, we will examine the inequities for farmworkers’ health being exposed amid the current pandemic.

The film, of which select clips will be shown, examines how the COVID crisis has hit vulnerable immigrants and undocumented workers. The documentary, follows the pandemic’s victims who are essential workers often invisible to many people relying on them, including crucial farm and meat-packing workers who lack protections and are suffering higher rates of illness.

Access Coordinator
Nathalie Muñoz, namc93 [at] berkeley.edu, 510-529-1533

CART Captioning will be provided. If you require any other accommodation for effective communication in order to fully participate in this virtual event, please contact Nathalie Muñoz at least 7–10 days in advance.
For more event information: https://events.berkeley.edu/index.php/cale...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 2nd, 2020 12:09 PM
