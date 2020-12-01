top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
Evictions resulted in more than 10,000 covid-19 deaths
by Lynda Carson (newzland2 [at] gmail.com)
Tuesday Dec 1st, 2020 11:51 PM
Evictions resulted in more than 10,000 covid-19 deaths!
sm_skull.jpg
original image (1100x682)
Evictions resulted in more than 10,000 covid-19 deaths

By Lynda Carson - December 1, 2020

A new UCLA report that was released yesterday directly links evictions with the spread of the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic, resulting in around 430,000 cases of covid-19, and over 10,000 deaths. These deaths could have been avoided if the various states across the nation had maintained their eviction moratoriums, according to Kathryn Leifheit during an interview on NPR.

More covid-19 deaths can be avoided if local, state and national eviction moratoriums can be strengthened, improved, and enforced with maximum penalties, and jail time for the evictors.

The CDC’s national moratorium on evictions expires at the end of this month in December, and over 300 organizations signed a letter from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition urging the CDC to extend, improve and enforce its eviction moratorium. Other organizations who want to sign the letter may do so by clicking here.

In the Bay Area, for a number of years Oakland has had the fastest pace for gentrification and displacement due to evictions.

According to Rent Cafe, the average rent for an apartment in Oakland is $2,930, which is a 6% increase in contrast to the previous year.

Mass evictions of 20 million people or more may occur soon, unless Congress steps in to assist people across the nation who are not able to pay the rent because they lost their jobs as a direct result of the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the impeached President Donald J. Trump is doing everything possible to avoid being evicted from the White House by the American public since he lost his November 3, 2020 re-election bid to President Elect Joe Biden.

Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
§Some music, just in case this story causes covid-19 depression
by Lynda Carson
Wednesday Dec 2nd, 2020 1:03 AM
sm_img_3676.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Some music, just in case this story causes covid-19 depression

Just in case the above story helped to spread some covid-19 depression, here is some music played on my beautiful guitar that may, or may not help to relieve some symptoms of the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic depression that is going around.

Click on link below...

-Lynda Carson

>>>>>>>
New Music Release By Lynda Carson

By Lynda Carson — Sunday Nov 29th, 2020

Click below…

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/11/29/18838706.php

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 327.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code