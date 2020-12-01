From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Evictions resulted in more than 10,000 covid-19 deaths
By Lynda Carson - December 1, 2020
A new UCLA report that was released yesterday directly links evictions with the spread of the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic, resulting in around 430,000 cases of covid-19, and over 10,000 deaths. These deaths could have been avoided if the various states across the nation had maintained their eviction moratoriums, according to Kathryn Leifheit during an interview on NPR.
More covid-19 deaths can be avoided if local, state and national eviction moratoriums can be strengthened, improved, and enforced with maximum penalties, and jail time for the evictors.
The CDC’s national moratorium on evictions expires at the end of this month in December, and over 300 organizations signed a letter from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition urging the CDC to extend, improve and enforce its eviction moratorium. Other organizations who want to sign the letter may do so by clicking here.
In the Bay Area, for a number of years Oakland has had the fastest pace for gentrification and displacement due to evictions.
According to Rent Cafe, the average rent for an apartment in Oakland is $2,930, which is a 6% increase in contrast to the previous year.
Mass evictions of 20 million people or more may occur soon, unless Congress steps in to assist people across the nation who are not able to pay the rent because they lost their jobs as a direct result of the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the impeached President Donald J. Trump is doing everything possible to avoid being evicted from the White House by the American public since he lost his November 3, 2020 re-election bid to President Elect Joe Biden.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
