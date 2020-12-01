top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 12/ 5/2020
Marxism in the Age of Trump
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday December 05
Time 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorPlatypus Santa Cruz
Location Details
Online Event
https://zoom.us/j/96939137271
Zoom link here: https://zoom.us/j/96939137271

Join the UC Santa Cruz and UC San Diego chapters of the Platypus Affiliated Society for a panel discussion on "Marxism in the Age of Trump" this Saturday, December 5th at 10 AM Pacific Time.

After the 2020 US presidential election, the Platypus Affiliated Society asks the question, what does it mean to be a Marxist in the age of Trump? What is Marxism, and where is it going?

PANELISTS

Boris Kagarlitsky (Institute of Globalization and Social Movements in Moscow)
Kevin Kearney (formerly of the Socialist Equality Party and World Socialist Web Site)
Shannon Malloy (an anarchist)
David Roddy (Sacramento Democratic Socialists of America)
marxism_trump.jpg
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1840110466...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 1st, 2020 9:26 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 227.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code