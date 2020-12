Join the UC Santa Cruz and UC San Diego chapters of the Platypus Affiliated Society for a panel discussion on "Marxism in the Age of Trump" this Saturday, December 5th at 10 AM Pacific Time.



After the 2020 US presidential election, the Platypus Affiliated Society asks the question, what does it mean to be a Marxist in the age of Trump? What is Marxism, and where is it going?



PANELISTS



Boris Kagarlitsky (Institute of Globalization and Social Movements in Moscow)

Kevin Kearney (formerly of the Socialist Equality Party and World Socialist Web Site)

Shannon Malloy (an anarchist)

