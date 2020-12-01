Rally on Wheels: A Mobile Protest to Ban Evicts and Cancel Rent Debt
Dec. 5 10_30 AM Depart at 11:00 AM
Lake Merritt Amphitheater on East 12th Street - Oakland
We're calling on our landlords and legislators to cancel rent debt, ban evictions, and stop putting the burden of a shut down economy on renters' backs. Roll up on your bikes, boards, blades ready to take our rally around the town to spread the word.. Cars welcome to caravan too! Everyone should come masked up and socially distanced from people not in your household.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 12/ 5/2020
|Rally on Wheels
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday December 05
|Time
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|christina Beach
|christina_beach [at] yahoo.com
|Location Details
|
Rally on Wheels: A Mobile Protest to Ban Evictions and Cancel Rent
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4323589144...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 1st, 2020 8:50 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network