Rally on Wheels
Date Saturday December 05
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/Authorchristina Beach
Emailchristina_beach [at] yahoo.com
Location Details
Rally on Wheels: A Mobile Protest to Ban Evictions and Cancel Rent
Rally on Wheels: A Mobile Protest to Ban Evicts and Cancel Rent Debt

Dec. 5 10_30 AM Depart at 11:00 AM

Lake Merritt Amphitheater on East 12th Street - Oakland

We're calling on our landlords and legislators to cancel rent debt, ban evictions, and stop putting the burden of a shut down economy on renters' backs. Roll up on your bikes, boards, blades ready to take our rally around the town to spread the word.. Cars welcome to caravan too! Everyone should come masked up and socially distanced from people not in your household.
sm_rallyonwheels_print_halfletter.jpg
original image (1276x1650)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4323589144...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 1st, 2020 8:50 PM
