Rally on Wheels: A Mobile Protest to Ban Evicts and Cancel Rent Debt



Dec. 5 10_30 AM Depart at 11:00 AM



Lake Merritt Amphitheater on East 12th Street - Oakland



We're calling on our landlords and legislators to cancel rent debt, ban evictions, and stop putting the burden of a shut down economy on renters' backs. Roll up on your bikes, boards, blades ready to take our rally around the town to spread the word.. Cars welcome to caravan too! Everyone should come masked up and socially distanced from people not in your household.

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 1st, 2020 8:50 PM