Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
San Lorenzo, CA: Violent Racist Lindsay Grathwohl Exposed to Neighbors
by Antifa
Tuesday Dec 1st, 2020 2:06 PM
Community safety alerts mailed to Lindsay Grathwohl's neighbors warn of violent racist in the neighborhood.
lindsaygrathwohl.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (813.7KB)
Last week, around 100 flyers were sent to the residents of the San Lorenzo neighborhood where Lindsay Grathwohl lives at 15830 Via Del Sol, San Lorenzo, CA 94580. A copy of the safety alert mailed to Grathwohl’s neighbors is attached to this post.

Lindsay Grathwohl has associated with violent fascists and neo-Nazis over the course of her work participating in far-right activism. Events that she has organized in the Bay Area have brought out members of groups responsible for the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA, such as Identity Evropa and the Proud Boys. Grathwohl herself has admitted to engaging in violence at past political rallies.

For more information about Lindsay Grathwohl, check out the attached alert and/or this article by Northern California Anti-Racist Action (NoCARA): https://nocara.blackblogs.org/2018/12/07/golden-state-skinheads-stabbing-perpetrator-and-connections-to-nor-cal-maga-activists-exposed/
§
by Antifa
Tuesday Dec 1st, 2020 2:06 PM
ldg1.png
Lindsay Grathwohl (center) with masked up member of neo-Nazi group American Guard on the right.
§
by Antifa
Tuesday Dec 1st, 2020 2:06 PM
ldg3.jpeg
Lindsay Grathwohl referring to her neighbors as "thieves" and "tweekers" on Telegram.
