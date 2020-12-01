

discuss antiracist education with contributor Brian Jones.



Host: Haymarket Books along with co-sponors Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, Black Lives Matter at School, and the Advancement Project



Date and Time: Wed, December 2, 2020 @ 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM PST



RSVP:



This event will also be recorded and have live captioning.





Join us for the launch of "Black Lives Matter at School: An Uprising for Education Justice", an essential collection of essays, interviews, poems, resolutions, and more from educators, students, and activists who have been building the Black Lives Matter at School movement across the country, including a foreword by Opal Tometi.



“Black Lives Matter at School is an essential resource for all those seeking to build an antiracist school system." —Ibram Kendi



“Black Lives Matter at School centers the humanity of our children. It is a sharp rebuke of white supremacy—the very thing that interrupts the healthy development of Black youth. School communities must affirm Black lives. This book is essential. Period.” — Stacy Davis Gates, Vice President Chicago Teachers Union



"There is no easy way to talk about the complexities of race facing our school system in America—but we have to talk about it if we are ever going to achieve the schools our children deserve. Black Lives Matter at School is a playbook for undoing institutional racism in the education system. — Michael Bennett, NFL Super Bowl champion and author





Speakers:



Jesse Hagopian is a member of the national Black Lives Matter at School steering committee and teaches Ethnic Studies at Seattle’s Garfield High School. He is the co-editor of Black Lives Matter at School, an editor for Rethinking Schools magazine and is a co-editor of Teaching for Black Lives.



Denisha Jones is a member of the national Black Lives Matter at School steering committee and Director of the Art of Teaching, graduate teacher education program, at Sarah Lawrence College. She is the co-editor of Black Lives Matter at School.



