Imagine! Transformative Strategies Beyond 2020
Human Agenda invites you to zoom into the 18th Annual Human Rights Awards
FOOD FOR THOUGHT & ORGANIZING!
Kiana Simmons
What policy changes will Black Lives Matter protests bring to San José?
Ander Etxeberria
What can the Mondragón cooperatives teach us about democratic workplaces?
Dominique Walker
Should homeless squatters have rights to purchase cooperative housing?
Nick Brana
Are third parties strengthened or weakened since Biden barely beat Trump?
INSPIRATION!
Venus Jones
Local poet, author, actress, Mosaic Silicon Valley Fellow & host of Soulful Journey will wow us heading into 2021!
RECOGNITION! Human Agenda's 2020 DECKS Awardees
Democracy - South Bay Progressive Alliance
Equity - Tha Hood Squad
Cooperation - Smart Yards Cooperative
Kindness - SOLO Fund volunteers Maureen Fox, Anna Santana & Molly Madden
Sustainability - Chris Lepe
Tax-deductible donations welcomed at: http://www.humanagenda.net
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice
|18th Annual Human Rights Awards
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday December 08
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Human Agenda
|humanagendausa [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|408-759-9571
|Location Details
|
Zoom ID: 864 8365 0623
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86483650623
Call in: +1 669-900-9128
|
For more event information: http://www.humanagenda.net
