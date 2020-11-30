top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 12/ 8/2020
18th Annual Human Rights Awards
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday December 08
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorHuman Agenda
Emailhumanagendausa [at] gmail.com
Phone408-759-9571
Location Details
Zoom ID: 864 8365 0623
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86483650623
Call in: +1 669-900-9128
Imagine! Transformative Strategies Beyond 2020

Human Agenda invites you to zoom into the 18th Annual Human Rights Awards


FOOD FOR THOUGHT & ORGANIZING!

Kiana Simmons
What policy changes will Black Lives Matter protests bring to San José?

Ander Etxeberria
What can the Mondragón cooperatives teach us about democratic workplaces?

Dominique Walker
Should homeless squatters have rights to purchase cooperative housing?

Nick Brana
Are third parties strengthened or weakened since Biden barely beat Trump?


INSPIRATION!

Venus Jones
Local poet, author, actress, Mosaic Silicon Valley Fellow & host of Soulful Journey will wow us heading into 2021!


RECOGNITION! Human Agenda's 2020 DECKS Awardees

Democracy - South Bay Progressive Alliance

Equity - Tha Hood Squad

Cooperation - Smart Yards Cooperative

Kindness - SOLO Fund volunteers Maureen Fox, Anna Santana & Molly Madden

Sustainability - Chris Lepe


Tax-deductible donations welcomed at: http://www.humanagenda.net
sm_flyer_-_18th_annual_hr_banquet_-_ha_-_20201208_d.jpg
original image (1712x1712)
For more event information: http://www.humanagenda.net

Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 30th, 2020 10:14 PM
§ 18th Annual Human Rights Awards
by Human Agenda
Monday Nov 30th, 2020 10:14 PM
flyer_-_18th_annual_hr_banquet_-_ha_-_20201208_l.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (428.5KB)
Download flyer here
http://www.humanagenda.net
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 227.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code