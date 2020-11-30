



Human Agenda invites you to zoom into the 18th Annual Human Rights Awards





FOOD FOR THOUGHT & ORGANIZING!



Kiana Simmons

What policy changes will Black Lives Matter protests bring to San José?



Ander Etxeberria

What can the Mondragón cooperatives teach us about democratic workplaces?



Dominique Walker

Should homeless squatters have rights to purchase cooperative housing?



Nick Brana

Are third parties strengthened or weakened since Biden barely beat Trump?





INSPIRATION!



Venus Jones

Local poet, author, actress, Mosaic Silicon Valley Fellow & host of Soulful Journey will wow us heading into 2021!





RECOGNITION! Human Agenda's 2020 DECKS Awardees



Democracy - South Bay Progressive Alliance



Equity - Tha Hood Squad



Cooperation - Smart Yards Cooperative



Kindness - SOLO Fund volunteers Maureen Fox, Anna Santana & Molly Madden



Sustainability - Chris Lepe





