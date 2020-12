• Why voters made the choices they did and the roles played by gender and race



• “Lesser evil” politics – a winning strategy?



• How workers can survive the pandemic and fight the deepening economic crisis



Speakers:



Annaliza Torres, Seattle FSP Organizer, Comrades of Color Caucus member, unionist, and anti-fascist stalwart



Jed Holtz, New York City FSP Organizer and campaigner against the far-right and police brutality.



Hosted by Freedom Socialist Party – U.S.



Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYpfu6tqzMtG91zBaZN-lJBKdX8ZFUo8JoC



For more information:



San Francisco Bay Area 415-864-1278,



