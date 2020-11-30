top
The Confounding 2020 Election: Analysis & Next Steps for Action
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday December 13
Time 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorFreedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Emailbayareafsp [at] socialism.com
Phone415-864-1278
Location Details
Zoom (registration link in description)
The Confounding 2020 Election: Analysis & Next Steps for Action

• Why voters made the choices they did and the roles played by gender and race

• “Lesser evil” politics – a winning strategy?

• How workers can survive the pandemic and fight the deepening economic crisis

Speakers:

Annaliza Torres, Seattle FSP Organizer, Comrades of Color Caucus member, unionist, and anti-fascist stalwart

Jed Holtz, New York City FSP Organizer and campaigner against the far-right and police brutality.

Hosted by Freedom Socialist Party – U.S.

Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYpfu6tqzMtG91zBaZN-lJBKdX8ZFUo8JoC

For more information:

San Francisco Bay Area 415-864-1278, BayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com, facebook.com/fspbayarea

Freedom Socialist Party National Office 206-985-4621, fspus [at] socialism.com, facebook.com/fspUS
sm_white_house_election_protest_2020.jpg
original image (4006x2927)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1744739069...

Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 30th, 2020 8:20 PM
