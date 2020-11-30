The Confounding 2020 Election: Analysis & Next Steps for Action
• Why voters made the choices they did and the roles played by gender and race
• “Lesser evil” politics – a winning strategy?
• How workers can survive the pandemic and fight the deepening economic crisis
Speakers:
Annaliza Torres, Seattle FSP Organizer, Comrades of Color Caucus member, unionist, and anti-fascist stalwart
Jed Holtz, New York City FSP Organizer and campaigner against the far-right and police brutality.
Hosted by Freedom Socialist Party – U.S.
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYpfu6tqzMtG91zBaZN-lJBKdX8ZFUo8JoC
For more information:
San Francisco Bay Area 415-864-1278, BayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com, facebook.com/fspbayarea
Freedom Socialist Party National Office 206-985-4621, fspus [at] socialism.com, facebook.com/fspUS
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 12/13/2020
|The Confounding 2020 Election: Analysis & Next Steps for Action
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday December 13
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
|bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
|Phone
|415-864-1278
|Location Details
|Zoom (registration link in description)
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1744739069...
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 30th, 2020 8:20 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network