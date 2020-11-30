From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco Bay View's New Era Kicks Off
Revolutionary greetings old and new friends, allies and supporters!
[Malik, Dr. Willie and Jeremy Miller, a top journalist in the struggle to end police terror 29 years later at the Bay View fundraiser in Mendell Plaza. Photo: Johnnie Burrell]
I want to introduce myself to you all. My name is Malik Washington, and on Nov. 21, 2020, the world-renowned dynamic duo of Dr. Willie and Mary Ratcliff passed the torch of editorship of the Bay View National Black Newspaper to me. Under my leadership, the Bay View will continue its long tradition of truth telling, hard-hitting journalism with integrity and deep roots within the Bayview Hunters Point community and inside prisons and in Black and poor communities around the world. I intend also for this beloved, independent news resource to push forward a multiracial, multicultural, more on the street than ever future to work with all of you across our beautiful Bay Area and all over.
Under the guidance of Dr. Willie and Mary Ratcliff, our new team of my love, Managing Editor Nube Brown, longtime Arts and Culture Editor Wanda Sabir, CPA John Corcoran and Development Director Griffin Jones have been working nonstop the past two months to make this a reality – and the world is hearing us. Our site, www.sfbayview.com, is updated and read by thousands of individuals daily; we are gaining more and more subscribers by the day; our video reporting on social media @sfbayview regularly accrues hundred of shares and thousands of views. We are winning the hearts of our incredible community – along with those who represent us in City Hall, starting with a newly blossoming relationship with our District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton.
Much of our recent work has revolved around our 2020 fundraising event we held on Nov. 20-21. The Bay View National Black Newspaper's 2020 fundraiser event was a spectacular, simultaneously real and virtual party and fundraiser that lifted the love and light in the Bayview Hunters Point community!
Our fundraiser is taking donations until the END OF THE YEAR to make sure we keep Black media alive and keep our voices loud! We want to make sure you can get those tax deductions, so mark your donation as for our nonprofit organization HRIN and we will send you a donation acknowledgment letter. We need YOUR HELP to make sure the voices of the people are heard and media stays independent! DONATE today at gofundme.com/fundraiser-for-the-bay-view-newspaper!
The SF Bay View editor’s torch was passed, ancestors were honored and remembered, and we highlighted the incredible array of art, dance, music, food, interviews, homegrown business and voices from the Bayview Hunters Point community. Click here to enjoy the videos, recap and get the full experience!
In the meantime, please continue to read and share our website www.sfbayview.com, brimming with fascinating investigative journalism and art, updated daily. Remember: look out for our December newspaper in your neighborhood by next week. You're why we're 45 years old – help us through 45 more!
Please join me in saying: Dare to struggle, dare to win! All power to the people!
Malik Washington
Editor, San Francisco Bay View
editor@sfbayview.com
www.sfbayview.com
Follow and share us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
