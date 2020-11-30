



Host: ERA Coalition



Monday, Nov. 30th @ 3 PM PT



RSVP:



Women are not part of the constitution. Over 167 million women, dream of an America where being a woman of color is not politicized. Because of the lack of protections for women of color, transgender women and girls, and nonbinary people– those who are most impacted by systemic inequities are not part of the America that politicians say we are.



Learn how as a Gen Z you can join in fighting to codify the 28th Amendment to the Constitution. We will discuss prevalent issues such as Gen Z’s involvement in the fight for the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), Gen Z’s activism through social media, and social justice and equality.



The Panelists are:



Caleb Simmons, founder of Athletes4chnges

Rosie Couture, Executive Director of Generation Ratify

Hailey Dickinson, 4th District Representative for the Minnesota Youth Council

Gen Z and the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) WebinarHost: ERA CoalitionMonday, Nov. 30th @ 3 PM PTRSVP: https://eracoalition.salsalabs.org/genz/index.html Women are not part of the constitution. Over 167 million women, dream of an America where being a woman of color is not politicized. Because of the lack of protections for women of color, transgender women and girls, and nonbinary people– those who are most impacted by systemic inequities are not part of the America that politicians say we are.Learn how as a Gen Z you can join in fighting to codify the 28th Amendment to the Constitution. We will discuss prevalent issues such as Gen Z’s involvement in the fight for the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), Gen Z’s activism through social media, and social justice and equality.The Panelists are:Caleb Simmons, founder of Athletes4chngesRosie Couture, Executive Director of Generation RatifyHailey Dickinson, 4th District Representative for the Minnesota Youth Council Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 30th, 2020 10:13 AM