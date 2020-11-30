From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Labor & Workers
74th Anniversary Of The Oakland General Strike & Lessons For Today With Gifford Hartman
This is the 74th anniversary of the Oakland general strike which started on December 1, 1946. Labor historian Gifford Hartman talks about the strike and it's relevance in the United States for today.
The last general strike in the United States was on December 1, 1946, which makes this the 74th anniversary.
Labor historian and researcher Gifford Hartman talks about 1945-46 strike wave, the issues in the strike and how it was betrayed.
He also discusses the issues then that are relevant today as tens of millions of workers and their families face dire and desperate conditions.
The interview was done by WorkWeek's Steve Zeltzer on 10/29/20
Additional information:
We Called It A Work Holiday
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCKs-lhBgiM&feature=
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Labor historian and researcher Gifford Hartman talks about 1945-46 strike wave, the issues in the strike and how it was betrayed.
He also discusses the issues then that are relevant today as tens of millions of workers and their families face dire and desperate conditions.
The interview was done by WorkWeek's Steve Zeltzer on 10/29/20
Additional information:
We Called It A Work Holiday
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCKs-lhBgiM&feature=
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network