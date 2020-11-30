top
74th Anniversary Of The Oakland General Strike & Lessons For Today With Gifford Hartman
by Labor Video Project
Monday Nov 30th, 2020 9:28 AM
This is the 74th anniversary of the Oakland general strike which started on December 1, 1946. Labor historian Gifford Hartman talks about the strike and it's relevance in the United States for today.
oakland-strike.jpg
The last general strike in the United States was on December 1, 1946, which makes this the 74th anniversary.

Labor historian and researcher Gifford Hartman talks about 1945-46 strike wave, the issues in the strike and how it was betrayed.

He also discusses the issues then that are relevant today as tens of millions of workers and their families face dire and desperate conditions.

The interview was done by WorkWeek's Steve Zeltzer on 10/29/20

Additional information:

We Called It A Work Holiday
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCKs-lhBgiM&feature=

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/4Sgol3yz3rw
§Women Clerical Workers Fought For A Union Contract
by Labor Video Project
Monday Nov 30th, 2020 9:28 AM
images-3.jpeg
Eight hundred mostly women clerical workers went on strike at Kahn's department store in Oakland. Transit workers in ATU 192 and tens of thousands of other workers joined them.
https://youtu.be/4Sgol3yz3rw
§Integrated ILWU Local 6 Worker Fought For Housing
by Labor Video Project
Monday Nov 30th, 2020 9:28 AM
unknown-2.jpeg
Black members of ILWU Local 6 fought for housing and against segregation in Oakland and the Bay Area during the 1940s.
https://youtu.be/4Sgol3yz3rw
§Oakland Police During Oakland General Strike
by Labor Video Project
Monday Nov 30th, 2020 9:28 AM
sm_w1946strike3.jpg
original image (750x548)
Oakland police guarded the scabs during the Oakland general strike.
https://youtu.be/4Sgol3yz3rw
§Dancing In The Street During Strike
by Labor Video Project
Monday Nov 30th, 2020 9:28 AM
sm_dfkwvogvaaen5vu.jpg
original image (884x1200)
Workers celebrated in the streets of Oakland during the last general strike in 1946. The general strike brought mass solidarity but top union officials were afraid that it would be joined by the CIO which would have completely shutdown Oakland and brought a total victory. They announced a settlement without any rank and file vote and sent workers back to work while the striking clerical workers were still out on strike without a contract. According to Gifford Hartman the strike was betrayed and workers were unable to get a contract because of the secret deal made with the bosses.
https://youtu.be/4Sgol3yz3rw
§Mass Rally During Oakland General Strike
by Labor Video Project
Monday Nov 30th, 2020 9:28 AM
images-2.jpeg
There were mass rallies during the Oakland general strike and the strike could have been won had it not been sold out.
https://youtu.be/4Sgol3yz3rw
§State Of Emergecy in Oakland General Strike
by Labor Video Project
Monday Nov 30th, 2020 9:28 AM
unknown-1.jpeg
Oakland which was run by Republicans in 1946 and they tried to crush the strike not by a massive police attack but by a secret deal with the top union leadership. They were successful in their efforts.
https://youtu.be/4Sgol3yz3rw
