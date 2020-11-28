top
Related Categories: International | Environment & Forest Defense
Newcastle: People's 9th Blockade of the Worlds Largest Coal Port
Date Saturday December 12
Time 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorExtinction Rebellion Newcastle Australia
Location Details
Horseshoe Beach, Muloobinba (aka Newcastle)
We are providing 50 x double sit-on-top kayaks for anyone to use on the day. That means 100 people who can’t BYO vessel can get out on the water! These kayaks are very stable and easy to use and come with a life-jacket. You are also welcome to bring your own kayak, surfboard, yacht, or other vessel.

We will be providing a legal briefing and a safety/training day the weekend before the blockade (5th Dec)

NON-violent action participants ONLY.

We make 3 demands:
1. TELL THE TRUTH – Declare a Climate and Ecological Emergency – working with institutions to communicate the urgency for change.
The Australian public has been concertedly deceived by its own government and media by the power of the Coal Lobby. Evidence of disinformation campaigns date back 30 years. We know that the biggest coal companies, involving some of the wealthiest and most well connected people in Australia have been using established relationships within Industry groups, Lobbying and sections of the media, to influence decisions at the highest level of government.

2. ACT NOW – Zero Emissions and halt bio-diversity loss by 2025.
For decades the science has warned that fossil fuels have to end and there is still no plan to support coal industry workers through the coming transition. We demand a transition plan to guide a managed decline of the Hunter Valley coal industry, and to embrace the clean energy of the future, such as solar, wind, waves and battery storage. The plan must be urgent and fair for all peoples. New Fossil Fuel and Nuclear projects must be stopped and subsidies to these industries must be ended.

3. GO BEYOND POLITICS – Create binding Peoples Assemblies, advised by scientists and First Nations people, on Climate and ecological justice.
Politics is broken, between lobbyists and carer politicians we can not trust our political system with an emergency transition. Peoples assemblies have been used all around the world with resounding success.

For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6946201578...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 28th, 2020 10:28 PM
