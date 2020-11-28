NCD Chairman Neil Romano says people with disabilities do not want benefits and services.See quote from story below...(LC)>>>>>>>>Federal report finds Small Business Administration abandoning people with disabilities; federal training programs focus on wrong industriesJuly 24, 2020“30 years after the ADA was signed into law, it’s more than past time for policymakers to take a critical look at federal programs and services that were set up long before people with disabilities had the civil rights we have today, and modernize them,” said NCD Chairman Neil Romano. “If we’re going to transform the employment outcomes of people with disabilities, we're going to have to transform the way federal policy supports people with disabilities,” he said. “What people want and need are services and supports that enable them to work - not benefits and services at the expense of work."Click below for full story…>>>>>>>