Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons
Tamario Smith's Death in SC County Jail - Attorneys Discuss May 10 Death & Lawsuit
by John Malkin
Saturday Nov 28th, 2020 8:39 PM
Interview with Jonathan Gettleman and Elizabeth Caballero, two Santa Cruz attorneys filing a civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Tamario Smith's family.
On May 10, 2020 twenty-one-year-old Tamario Smith died in the Santa Cruz, California County jail. According to the County Sheriff, Smith died from overconsumption of water. In this interview, Jonathan Che Gettleman and Elizabeth Caballero, two local attorneys, discuss the civil rights lawsuit they filed on behalf of the Smith family. They also discuss broader issues of police accountability, jail conditions and the current movements to defund / abolish the police.

Please note that the opinions expressed by Gettleman and Caballero regarding a variety of legal and political issues are their own and do not necessarily reflect the beliefs of the Smith family.

This interview was originally broadcast on “Transformation Highway” on KZSC 88.1 FM / kzsc.org on September 17, 2020.

§Santa Cruz Town Clock - June, 2020 - photo by John Malkin
by John Malkin
Saturday Nov 28th, 2020 8:39 PM
sm_dsc_0695.jpg
original image (4509x3264)
§Civil Rights Attorney Jonathan Che Gettleman
by John Malkin
Saturday Nov 28th, 2020 8:39 PM
sm_9lssy68ytooz_jgiresndg_thumb_2e81.jpg
original image (1058x743)
Civil Rights Attorney Jonathan Che Gettleman at Santa Cruz Town Clock gathering following death of 21-year-old Tamario Smith in Santa Cruz County Jail on May 10, 2020.
