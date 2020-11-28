



Join the National Welfare Rights Union and the National Union of the Homeless (NUH) for testimony to be submitted to the United Nations from those living in systemic poverty .



This Truth Commission will hear the stories of people impacted by systemic poverty in the United States. All of the testimony will be submitted directly to the United Nations Rapporteur on Poverty and the United Nations Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty.



Thursday, Dec. 10th @ 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)



RSVP:



Sponsors:



General Baker Institute

Global Women’s Strike

Gray Panthers of Metropolitan Washington

Massachusetts Welfare Rights

Michigan Welfare Rights Organization

New Orleans Welfare Rights



Co-Sponsor organizations:



Every Mother is a Working Mother

Kairos Center for Religions, Rights and Social Justice (Poor People's Campaign)

National Anti-Hunger Coalition

Organize! Ohio

Put People First! PA

Repairers of the Breach (Poor People's Campaign)

The People’s Forum

