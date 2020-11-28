top
We Charge Genocide: Systemic Poverty in All Its Forms is Violence!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday December 10
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorNational Welfare Rights Union, NUH, partners
Location Details
Online event
We Charge Genocide: Systemic Poverty in All Its Forms is Violence!

Join the National Welfare Rights Union and the National Union of the Homeless (NUH) for testimony to be submitted to the United Nations from those living in systemic poverty .

This Truth Commission will hear the stories of people impacted by systemic poverty in the United States. All of the testimony will be submitted directly to the United Nations Rapporteur on Poverty and the United Nations Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty.

Thursday, Dec. 10th @ 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)

RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/truth-commission-we-charge-genocide-systemic-poverty-in-all-its-forms-is-violence/

Sponsors:

General Baker Institute
Global Women’s Strike
Gray Panthers of Metropolitan Washington
Massachusetts Welfare Rights
Michigan Welfare Rights Organization
New Orleans Welfare Rights

Co-Sponsor organizations:

Every Mother is a Working Mother
Kairos Center for Religions, Rights and Social Justice (Poor People's Campaign)
National Anti-Hunger Coalition
Organize! Ohio
Put People First! PA
Repairers of the Breach (Poor People's Campaign)
The People’s Forum
University of the Poor
