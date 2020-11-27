US billionaires got $1 trillion richer during Corona by Jakob Reimann and Bernd Hontschik

Friday Nov 27th, 2020 2:58 PM

A recent study by the Institute for Policy Studies determined that the 647 billionaires in the USA have been able to increase their assets by $960 billion since the beginning of the corona crisis in mid-March by the cut-off date of November 17. A few hundred super-rich Americans* have thus increased their private wealth in eight months by the same amount as 93 countries together generate in a whole year.