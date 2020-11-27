Biden Should Call for Emergency G20 Leaders Meeting, Says Religious Development Group by Zach Conti

A religious development group urges President-elect Biden to convene an emergency G20 meeting upon inauguration into the high office.

Washington DC - A religious development group urges President-elect Biden to convene an emergency G20 meeting upon inauguration into the high office. Jubilee USA Network focuses on solutions to the global coronavirus health and economic crises and argues additional G20 action must happen quickly.



"While the G20 made progress in recent months on confronting the global coronavirus crisis, we need much more action to lift workers and protect the vulnerable," stated a United Nations finance expert and Jubilee USA Executive Director, Eric LeCompte. "One of the most important things that a new President Biden can do is bring together world leaders to more robustly confront the crisis."



This past weekend, Saudi Arabia held the virtual G20 Leader's Summit where the group affirmed a debt relief process for 73 of the world's poorest countries. The US Government encouraged that the debt process be extended to more developing countries and the G20 called for equitable vaccine access for developing countries.



"An emergency G20 summit is needed to ensure vaccines and treatments are available to all people," said LeCompte. "Whether we live in rural Minnesota or on the outskirts of Lusaka in Zambia, the G20 must ensure that everyone can access healthcare to confront the coronavirus."