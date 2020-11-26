On Extinction's Edge: Zero Delta Smelt Found in September 2020 Midwater Trawl by Dan Bacher

The plunge of the Delta smelt population towards extinction has been made possible by the capture of the regulators by the regulated, including Big Ag and other corporate interests, in California. Corporate agribusiness exerts inordinate influence over the Legislature, the Governor’s Office and the regulatory agencies, ranging from the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

