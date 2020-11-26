Bakanal de Afrique x Dance Mission present
A digitally projected installation of artistic media created by Bakanal de Afrique 2020 artists.
This event is free and open to the public. Please note that times listed are in PST, please check the equivalent time in your local time zone. 6:00 PM 7:10 PM
This event is presented as part of the Afro Urban Society's Bakanal de Afrique Festival. The 2020 theme ‘Mi Soon Come’ celebrates Afro Urban culture, class and citizenship via modes of transportation.
|Bakanal De Afrique (Bda) Festival
|Monday November 30
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|Afro Urban Society
|San Francisco
For more event information: https://www.bakanaldeafrique.com/events
