In addition, for those of us living in the lower half of Turtle Island, there is a national “holiday” on Thursday - Thanksgiving - more accurately known as “Thankstaking” or as a Day of Mourning for many Indigenous people. This day represents much of the genocidal history of the United States, from the beginning to the present - which includes KKR’s participation in the ongoing destruction of Indigenous territories and violations of Indigenous sovereignty.



Join us on Wednesday as we focus on one corporation that is in large part responsible for the ongoing threats to Wet’suwet’en territories - Kohlberg, Kravis and Roberts, or KKR, Inc. Last spring, in a quiet weekend purchase, KKR bought 60% of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project. We plan to call, email and tweet at KKR all day on Wednesday, to keep the pressure on and let them know that their investment in this genocidal project is not a good one - the Wet’suwet’en will never give up their fight and so KKR should divest now! #ShutDownKKR



Locations



Americas



San Francisco



KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC

555 California Street

50th Floor

San Francisco, California 94104

+ 1 (415) 315-3620



Menlo Park



KKR

2800 Sand Hill Road

Suite 200

Menlo Park, California 94025

+ 1 (650) 233-6560



Houston



KKR

600 Travis Street

Suite 7200

Houston, Texas 77002

+ 1 (713) 343-5142



New York



KKR

9 West 57th Street

Suite 4200

New York, New York 10019

+ 1 (212) 750-8300



KKR CREDIT ADVISORS (US) LLC

9 West 57th Street

New York, New York 10019

+ 1 (212) 750-8300



KKR Capital Markets

9 West 57th Street

Suite 4160

New York, New York 10019

+ 1 (212) 230-9433



KKR Global Institute

9 West 57th Street

Suite 4200

New York, New York 10019

+ 1 (212) 750-8300



Contact Us



Investor Relations



KKR & Co. Inc.

9 West 57th Street, Suite 4200

New York, New York 10019

United States



Craig Larson

Telephone: +1 (877) 610-4910

Outside US: +1 (212) 230-9410

Facsimile: +1 (212) 750-0003

Email:



Stock Transfer Agent



American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC

6201 15th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11219

United States

Telephone: +1 (800) 937-5449

Website:



Depositary Bank



BNY Mellon Shareowner Services

PO Box 505000

Louisville, KY 40233-5000

United States

Telephone: +1 (888) 269-2377

Outside US: +1 (201) 680-6825

