Related Categories: Americas | International | U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 11/25/2020
Shut Down KKR Digital Day of Action — Divest from the Coastal GasLink pipeline
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday November 25
Time 6:00 AM - 6:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWet’suwet’en land defenders
Location Details
Call, email and tweet at KKR all day on Wednesday. Let them know that their investment in the Coastal GasLink pipeline project is not a good one. KKR should divest now!

San Francisco: (415) 315-3620
Investor-Relations [at] kkr.com
https://twitter.com/KKR_Co

[more contact info below]
On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, a coalition of supporters of the Wet’suwet’en land defenders are calling for a digital day of action to #ShutDownKKR, in response to the week of action coast to coast happening November 23 - 29, 2020. This week of action is being called for by front line Indigenous land defenders, including Gidemt'en Checkpoint, Tiny House Warriors, 1492 Land Back Lane, Kanienkehaka Land Back Camp, Mikmaq 1752 frontline, and Protect the Inlet. Watch this powerful video for more: https://www.facebook.com/wetsuwetenstrong/videos/459247128375833/

In addition, for those of us living in the lower half of Turtle Island, there is a national “holiday” on Thursday - Thanksgiving - more accurately known as “Thankstaking” or as a Day of Mourning for many Indigenous people. This day represents much of the genocidal history of the United States, from the beginning to the present - which includes KKR’s participation in the ongoing destruction of Indigenous territories and violations of Indigenous sovereignty.

Join us on Wednesday as we focus on one corporation that is in large part responsible for the ongoing threats to Wet’suwet’en territories - Kohlberg, Kravis and Roberts, or KKR, Inc. Last spring, in a quiet weekend purchase, KKR bought 60% of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project. We plan to call, email and tweet at KKR all day on Wednesday, to keep the pressure on and let them know that their investment in this genocidal project is not a good one - the Wet’suwet’en will never give up their fight and so KKR should divest now! #ShutDownKKR

------------------------------------

Locations

Americas

San Francisco

KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC
555 California Street
50th Floor
San Francisco, California 94104
+ 1 (415) 315-3620

Menlo Park

KKR
2800 Sand Hill Road
Suite 200
Menlo Park, California 94025
+ 1 (650) 233-6560

Houston

KKR
600 Travis Street
Suite 7200
Houston, Texas 77002
+ 1 (713) 343-5142

New York

KKR
9 West 57th Street
Suite 4200
New York, New York 10019
+ 1 (212) 750-8300

KKR CREDIT ADVISORS (US) LLC
9 West 57th Street
New York, New York 10019
+ 1 (212) 750-8300

KKR Capital Markets
9 West 57th Street
Suite 4160
New York, New York 10019
+ 1 (212) 230-9433

KKR Global Institute
9 West 57th Street
Suite 4200
New York, New York 10019
+ 1 (212) 750-8300

------------------------------------

Contact Us

Investor Relations

KKR & Co. Inc.
9 West 57th Street, Suite 4200
New York, New York 10019
United States

Craig Larson
Telephone: +1 (877) 610-4910
Outside US: +1 (212) 230-9410
Facsimile: +1 (212) 750-0003
Email: Investor-Relations [at] kkr.com

Stock Transfer Agent

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC
6201 15th Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11219
United States
Telephone: +1 (800) 937-5449
Website: http://www.amstock.com

Depositary Bank

BNY Mellon Shareowner Services
PO Box 505000
Louisville, KY 40233-5000
United States
Telephone: +1 (888) 269-2377
Outside US: +1 (201) 680-6825
shutdownkkr-dayofaction-11252020.jpg
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7767780995...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 24th, 2020 8:34 PM
