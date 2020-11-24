



Join us in taking the first step to divest from Wall Street and big banks like Chase who are poisoning the water we drink and the air we breathe, and reinvesting in the community-based solutions we need.



When: Dec 6, 2020 @ 4:00 PM Pacific Time



Where: Online via Zoom



RSVP:





Are you in the beginning stages of deciding who you want to bank with? Do you have a checking account with Chase bank? Are you concerned about the growing climate crisis affecting communities across the world?



Join the Youth Power in Divestment Webinar hosted by Not My Dirty Money on Sunday, December 6th at 4pm PST / 7pm EST. We will hear stories from youth from across the country who are fighting various pipelines through a variety of direct action tactics.



We will also be in conversation with young organizers about how they empower their communities in solidarity with the frontlines to advocate for climate justice and dismantle systems that continue to put profits before people.



JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest funders of fossil fuels, but they aren’t alone. Big banks and Wall Street seek profit at any cost, and we are fighting back. Chase must move their investments out of fossil fuels and into renewable energy!



Young people have the power to make their voices heard and push banks like Chase to divest, and bring an end to pipelines and the environmental, patriarchal, and cultural violence that they bring... MOVE THE MONEY.





COALITION: Not My Dirty Money



website:



divestment info:



Future Coalition

Earth Guardians

Power Shift Network

