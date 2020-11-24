top
Not My Dirty Money: Youth Power in Divestment to Fight the Climate Emergency
Date Sunday December 06
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorNot My Dirty Money Coalition
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Tune in on December 6th to hear from young people fighting the climate emergency by leading divestment work in their communities, school systems, and college campuses.

Join us in taking the first step to divest from Wall Street and big banks like Chase who are poisoning the water we drink and the air we breathe, and reinvesting in the community-based solutions we need.

When: Dec 6, 2020 @ 4:00 PM Pacific Time

Where: Online via Zoom

RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0odeivpjgpGNwy0CbaEFdnzD0eddQcrS2u


Are you in the beginning stages of deciding who you want to bank with? Do you have a checking account with Chase bank? Are you concerned about the growing climate crisis affecting communities across the world?

Join the Youth Power in Divestment Webinar hosted by Not My Dirty Money on Sunday, December 6th at 4pm PST / 7pm EST. We will hear stories from youth from across the country who are fighting various pipelines through a variety of direct action tactics.

We will also be in conversation with young organizers about how they empower their communities in solidarity with the frontlines to advocate for climate justice and dismantle systems that continue to put profits before people.

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest funders of fossil fuels, but they aren’t alone. Big banks and Wall Street seek profit at any cost, and we are fighting back. Chase must move their investments out of fossil fuels and into renewable energy!

Young people have the power to make their voices heard and push banks like Chase to divest, and bring an end to pipelines and the environmental, patriarchal, and cultural violence that they bring... MOVE THE MONEY.


COALITION: Not My Dirty Money

website: https://www.notmydirtymoney.com/

divestment info: https://www.divestinvest.org/how-to-divestinvest/individuals/

Future Coalition
Earth Guardians
Power Shift Network
Divest Ed
