Tune in on December 6th to hear from young people fighting the climate emergency by leading divestment work in their communities, school systems, and college campuses.
Join us in taking the first step to divest from Wall Street and big banks like Chase who are poisoning the water we drink and the air we breathe, and reinvesting in the community-based solutions we need.
When: Dec 6, 2020 @ 4:00 PM Pacific Time
Where: Online via Zoom
RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0odeivpjgpGNwy0CbaEFdnzD0eddQcrS2u
Are you in the beginning stages of deciding who you want to bank with? Do you have a checking account with Chase bank? Are you concerned about the growing climate crisis affecting communities across the world?
Join the Youth Power in Divestment Webinar hosted by Not My Dirty Money on Sunday, December 6th at 4pm PST / 7pm EST. We will hear stories from youth from across the country who are fighting various pipelines through a variety of direct action tactics.
We will also be in conversation with young organizers about how they empower their communities in solidarity with the frontlines to advocate for climate justice and dismantle systems that continue to put profits before people.
JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest funders of fossil fuels, but they aren’t alone. Big banks and Wall Street seek profit at any cost, and we are fighting back. Chase must move their investments out of fossil fuels and into renewable energy!
Young people have the power to make their voices heard and push banks like Chase to divest, and bring an end to pipelines and the environmental, patriarchal, and cultural violence that they bring... MOVE THE MONEY.
COALITION: Not My Dirty Money
website: https://www.notmydirtymoney.com/
divestment info: https://www.divestinvest.org/how-to-divestinvest/individuals/
Future Coalition
Earth Guardians
Power Shift Network
Divest Ed
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 12/ 6/2020
|Not My Dirty Money: Youth Power in Divestment to Fight the Climate Emergency
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday December 06
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Not My Dirty Money Coalition
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 24th, 2020 2:00 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network