Virtual Festival Celebration of International Human Rights Day
Date Saturday December 12
Time 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorInternational Human Rights Art Festival
Location Details
Virtual event
Join the Celebration of International Human Rights Day which will highlight international artists using their beauty to fight for justice around the world.

Date and Time: Sat, December 12, 2020 @ 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM PST

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebration-of-human-rights-tickets-129012555025

International Human Rights Art Festival celebrates the 72nd anniversary of adopting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights -- the struggle for justice around the world contiues, and we highlight a few of the international art-activists undertaking this work, sometimes at great personal risk.

Read the Universal Declaration of Human Rights here: https://www.un.org/en/universal-declaration-human-rights/

Join us to celebrate:

Italian singer-songwriter Fernando Fidanza and Ugandan poet Razack Buwaso Ibrahim
in a collaboration: Dear God

Gambian Griot Salieu Suso

Yahad-in Unum Art of Creative Unity Award winning dance "De-Eschataology,"
by mignolo dance

Iranian comedian Yeganeh Mafaher

A video about John Lewis, and the importance of art to the Civil Rights movement

Mbizo Chirasha, Zimbabwean poet-in-exile, will speak about his activism, read his work and answer questions

