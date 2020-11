Date and Time: Sat, December 12, 2020 @ 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM PST



RSVP:



International Human Rights Art Festival celebrates the 72nd anniversary of adopting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights -- the struggle for justice around the world contiues, and we highlight a few of the international art-activists undertaking this work, sometimes at great personal risk.



Read the Universal Declaration of Human Rights here:



Join us to celebrate:



Italian singer-songwriter Fernando Fidanza and Ugandan poet Razack Buwaso Ibrahim

in a collaboration: Dear God



Gambian Griot Salieu Suso



Yahad-in Unum Art of Creative Unity Award winning dance "De-Eschataology,"

by mignolo dance



Iranian comedian Yeganeh Mafaher



A video about John Lewis, and the importance of art to the Civil Rights movement



Mbizo Chirasha, Zimbabwean poet-in-exile, will speak about his activism, read his work and answer questions



#standup4humanrights

