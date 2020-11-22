Join the Celebration of International Human Rights Day which will highlight international artists using their beauty to fight for justice around the world.
Date and Time: Sat, December 12, 2020 @ 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM PST
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebration-of-human-rights-tickets-129012555025
International Human Rights Art Festival celebrates the 72nd anniversary of adopting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights -- the struggle for justice around the world contiues, and we highlight a few of the international art-activists undertaking this work, sometimes at great personal risk.
Read the Universal Declaration of Human Rights here: https://www.un.org/en/universal-declaration-human-rights/
Join us to celebrate:
Italian singer-songwriter Fernando Fidanza and Ugandan poet Razack Buwaso Ibrahim
in a collaboration: Dear God
Gambian Griot Salieu Suso
Yahad-in Unum Art of Creative Unity Award winning dance "De-Eschataology,"
by mignolo dance
Iranian comedian Yeganeh Mafaher
A video about John Lewis, and the importance of art to the Civil Rights movement
Mbizo Chirasha, Zimbabwean poet-in-exile, will speak about his activism, read his work and answer questions
#standup4humanrights
