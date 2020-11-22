top
Human Rights Day 2020: Racial Justice & Human Rights in the 21st Century
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday December 12
Time 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorUnited Nations Assoc. San Francisco
Location Details
Online event
This special event—hosted by the United Nations Association-SF in honor of Human Rights Day 2020—will bring together leading researchers, activists and advocates to discuss how digital technologies are affecting racial justice-related issues in the Bay Area and beyond.

The second half of the event will be a workshop led by the Human Rights Center’s Investigations Lab at Berkeley Law, designed to share practical skills for navigating social media and staying resilient in the face of large quantities of misinformation and racialized violence online.

Date and Time: Sat, December 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM PST
--10 AM - 11:30 AM PT United Nations Expert Panel
--11:45 AM - 1 PM PT Special Workshop w/ Human Rights Center at UC Berkeley Law

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/human-rights-day-2020-racial-justice-and-human-rights-in-the-21st-century-tickets-124791106559
un_sf.jpg
For more event information: https://www.un75-sf.org/human-rights-day-2020

