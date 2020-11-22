This special event—hosted by the United Nations Association-SF in honor of Human Rights Day 2020—will bring together leading researchers, activists and advocates to discuss how digital technologies are affecting racial justice-related issues in the Bay Area and beyond.
The second half of the event will be a workshop led by the Human Rights Center’s Investigations Lab at Berkeley Law, designed to share practical skills for navigating social media and staying resilient in the face of large quantities of misinformation and racialized violence online.
Date and Time: Sat, December 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM PST
--10 AM - 11:30 AM PT United Nations Expert Panel
--11:45 AM - 1 PM PT Special Workshop w/ Human Rights Center at UC Berkeley Law
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/human-rights-day-2020-racial-justice-and-human-rights-in-the-21st-century-tickets-124791106559
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 12/12/2020
|Human Rights Day 2020: Racial Justice & Human Rights in the 21st Century
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday December 12
|Time
|10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|United Nations Assoc. San Francisco
|Location Details
|Online event
|
For more event information: https://www.un75-sf.org/human-rights-day-2020
Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 22nd, 2020 3:39 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network