The second half of the event will be a workshop led by the Human Rights Center’s Investigations Lab at Berkeley Law, designed to share practical skills for navigating social media and staying resilient in the face of large quantities of misinformation and racialized violence online.



Date and Time: Sat, December 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM PST

--10 AM - 11:30 AM PT United Nations Expert Panel

--11:45 AM - 1 PM PT Special Workshop w/ Human Rights Center at UC Berkeley Law



