Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism…BYO Election 2020: WTF!?
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday December 05
Time 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorPeace and Freedom Party, Alameda County
Emailacpfp [at] mail.com
Phone510-465-9414
Location Details
Virtual meeting: https://tinyurl.com/election2020-WTF
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism…BYO: Election 2020: WTF!?

Saturday, Dec 5, 2020, 2:30-4:30 pm

Connect with https: https://tinyurl.com/election2020-WTF

Speakers and themes include:
* Dr. Laurence Shoup: The factors behind the vote: Historical, economic, social and political

* Michael Rubin: The political reality revealed: What should socialists do now?

* Marsha Feinland: California politics unmasked: What ballot initiatives have become

This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.

For more information call 510-465-9414
suds_flyer_12_5_20.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (66.1KB)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4162427630...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 21st, 2020 3:51 PM
