Suds, Snacks, and Socialism…BYO: Election 2020: WTF!?
Saturday, Dec 5, 2020, 2:30-4:30 pm
Connect with https: https://tinyurl.com/election2020-WTF
Speakers and themes include:
* Dr. Laurence Shoup: The factors behind the vote: Historical, economic, social and political
* Michael Rubin: The political reality revealed: What should socialists do now?
* Marsha Feinland: California politics unmasked: What ballot initiatives have become
This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.
For more information call 510-465-9414
