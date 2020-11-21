



Contra Costa County has a history of medical neglect, highlighted in a lawsuit that forced them to spend $250M for jail healthcare in October. A 30-year-old also died inside a jail under suspicious circumstances just this week. Healthcare is a human right! Therefore, we demand that Tyejaun be treated now or released to his family pending trial. Treat Tyejaun or free him now!



Join us at 2pm on Sunday, November 22nd at Martinez Detention Facility as we demand Justice for Tyejaun!



