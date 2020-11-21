top
Healthcare is a Human Right! Treat Tyejaun Shepherd or Free Him!
Date Sunday November 22
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNo Justice Under Capitalism
Location Details
Martinez Detention Facility
1000 Ward St
Martinez, CA 94553
Tyejaun Shepherd entered Martinez Detention Facility October 15th and his health has deteriorated ever since. He has developed a tremendous stutter, memory loss, and has lost mobility on his right side. He has stroke-like symptoms, but has not received adequate healthcare. These could be extreme symptoms related to Covid-19, but we won't know until he is given appropriate medical care by a certified public health facility.

Contra Costa County has a history of medical neglect, highlighted in a lawsuit that forced them to spend $250M for jail healthcare in October. A 30-year-old also died inside a jail under suspicious circumstances just this week. Healthcare is a human right! Therefore, we demand that Tyejaun be treated now or released to his family pending trial. Treat Tyejaun or free him now!

Join us at 2pm on Sunday, November 22nd at Martinez Detention Facility as we demand Justice for Tyejaun!

https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2020/10/02/coronavirus-contra-costa-county-spend-jail-health-care/?fbclid=IwAR0JaRYd1MNyVU6qLSKPCN2XVgZ-7FCH8X776NKSq1NHrpAWVUWgwC7cN0s
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8094068332...

