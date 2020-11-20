



Where: Washington D.C. and online via livestream



When: Monday, November 23, 2020 at 3 PM PT (6 PM ET)



Website livestream:



Facebook livestream:



After a day of Moral Monday Caravans at state capitols across the nation, the co-chairs of the Poor People’s Campaign will lead a National Interfaith Memorial Service mourning the loss of over 250,000 people to COVID-19 demanding an immediate COVID-relief package from Congress and calling the nation to a moral agenda in the first 100 days of the new administration.



There will be 2500 lights on the steps of National City Christian Church in Washington D.C., each one representing 100 lives lost to COVID-19, and a Wall of Remembrance with the names and pictures of lost loved ones.



