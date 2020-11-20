top
In Their Remembrance: From Mourning to a Moral Mandate Pandemic Interfaith Vigil w/ PPC
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday November 23
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorPoor People's Campaign
Location Details
Online via livestream direct from Washington D.C.
Interfaith Memorial Service & Vigil for the Over a Quarter Million Lives Lost to the Pandemic

Where: Washington D.C. and online via livestream

When: Monday, November 23, 2020 at 3 PM PT (6 PM ET)

Website livestream: https://vote.poorpeoplescampaign.org/

Facebook livestream: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc

After a day of Moral Monday Caravans at state capitols across the nation, the co-chairs of the Poor People’s Campaign will lead a National Interfaith Memorial Service mourning the loss of over 250,000 people to COVID-19 demanding an immediate COVID-relief package from Congress and calling the nation to a moral agenda in the first 100 days of the new administration.

There will be 2500 lights on the steps of National City Christian Church in Washington D.C., each one representing 100 lives lost to COVID-19, and a Wall of Remembrance with the names and pictures of lost loved ones.

The online program will be available via livestream for those not in Washington D. C.
