Interfaith Memorial Service & Vigil for the Over a Quarter Million Lives Lost to the Pandemic
Where: Washington D.C. and online via livestream
When: Monday, November 23, 2020 at 3 PM PT (6 PM ET)
Website livestream: https://vote.poorpeoplescampaign.org/
Facebook livestream: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc
After a day of Moral Monday Caravans at state capitols across the nation, the co-chairs of the Poor People’s Campaign will lead a National Interfaith Memorial Service mourning the loss of over 250,000 people to COVID-19 demanding an immediate COVID-relief package from Congress and calling the nation to a moral agenda in the first 100 days of the new administration.
There will be 2500 lights on the steps of National City Christian Church in Washington D.C., each one representing 100 lives lost to COVID-19, and a Wall of Remembrance with the names and pictures of lost loved ones.
The online program will be available via livestream for those not in Washington D. C.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 11/23/2020
|In Their Remembrance: From Mourning to a Moral Mandate Pandemic Interfaith Vigil w/ PPC
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday November 23
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Poor People's Campaign
|Location Details
|Online via livestream direct from Washington D.C.
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 20th, 2020 9:51 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network