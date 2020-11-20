

*Please message us for the Zoom meeting link!*

Direct Action for Farmworkers is a volunteer run collective providing humanitarian aid to Farmworkers in the California agriculture fields.

From the organizers: Our community working in the California agricultural fields is in need of our support. We are a group of community members who are gathering efforts to support farmworkers, with a focus on those who are undocumented. Farmworkers are putting their and their family's lives at risk during a pandemic all while wildfires are bursting throughout California.

Thank you for you support and love for undocumented farmworkers!!

PA'LANTE SIEMPRE!

Donate to them on Venmo: @DirectAction

Learn more at: linktr.ee/Directactionforfarmworkers

Support them on Instagram: @directactionforfarmworkers

*Please message us for the Zoom meeting link!*

----

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at Dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here:

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail We are proud to host a presentation by the Direct Action for Farmworkers!*Please message us for the Zoom meeting link!*Direct Action for Farmworkers is a volunteer run collective providing humanitarian aid to Farmworkers in the California agriculture fields.From the organizers: Our community working in the California agricultural fields is in need of our support. We are a group of community members who are gathering efforts to support farmworkers, with a focus on those who are undocumented. Farmworkers are putting their and their family's lives at risk during a pandemic all while wildfires are bursting throughout California.Thank you for you support and love for undocumented farmworkers!!PA'LANTE SIEMPRE!Donate to them on Venmo: @DirectActionLearn more at: linktr.ee/DirectactionforfarmworkersSupport them on Instagram: @directactionforfarmworkers*Please message us for the Zoom meeting link!*----Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at Dxe.io/conductTo learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com For more event information: https://fb.me/e/giDhg8BZR

Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 20th, 2020 1:00 AM