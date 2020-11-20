We are proud to host a presentation by the Direct Action for Farmworkers!
Direct Action for Farmworkers is a volunteer run collective providing humanitarian aid to Farmworkers in the California agriculture fields.
From the organizers: Our community working in the California agricultural fields is in need of our support. We are a group of community members who are gathering efforts to support farmworkers, with a focus on those who are undocumented. Farmworkers are putting their and their family's lives at risk during a pandemic all while wildfires are bursting throughout California.
Thank you for you support and love for undocumented farmworkers!!
PA'LANTE SIEMPRE!
Donate to them on Venmo: @DirectAction
Learn more at: linktr.ee/Directactionforfarmworkers
Support them on Instagram: @directactionforfarmworkers
----
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at Dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
Solidarity Speaker: Direct Action for Farmworkers
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Friday November 27
Time
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details
Online Zoom
|
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/giDhg8BZR
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 20th, 2020 1:00 AM
