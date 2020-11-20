

Message us for the Zoom link!

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook

On "Thanksgiving" we will be taking time to learn about Indigenous resistance by watching a short documentary called "Water Warriors" and discussing the violent and painful history of the "holiday". It is important we educate ourselves and stand in solidarity with Indigenous Peoples as best we are able to. Many activists for animal liberation already oppose "Thanksgiving" because of the mass murder of 46 million turkeys every year to "celebrate" the date. But our advocacy cannot stop there, we must oppose the racist and anti-Inidgenous realities of "Thanksgiving" as well.

Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 20th, 2020 12:31 AM