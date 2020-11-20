On "Thanksgiving" we will be taking time to learn about Indigenous resistance by watching a short documentary called "Water Warriors" and discussing the violent and painful history of the "holiday". It is important we educate ourselves and stand in solidarity with Indigenous Peoples as best we are able to. Many activists for animal liberation already oppose "Thanksgiving" because of the mass murder of 46 million turkeys every year to "celebrate" the date. But our advocacy cannot stop there, we must oppose the racist and anti-Inidgenous realities of "Thanksgiving" as well.
Message us for the Zoom link!
-----------------------
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Animal LiberationView events for the week of 11/26/2020
|Unlearn "Thanksgiving": Documentary & Discussion
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday November 26
|Time
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Direct Action Everywhere
|Location Details
|Online Zoom
|
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1GhUD7iM8
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 20th, 2020 12:31 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network