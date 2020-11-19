top
Wake the ZUCK up! We won’t let Facebook destroy our democracy
Date Saturday November 21
Time 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorProtest Facebook Coalition
Please join us outside Mark Zuckerberg's house in San Francisco. Facebook needs to stop election lies from running rampant on its platform.
Since Election Day, our rejected, soon-to-be ex-President and his enablers have been swamping Facebook with lies and conspiracy theories about his defeat in the election. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has only made half-hearted and anemic efforts to slow the onslaught, from which he personally profits. Please join us outside of Mark Zuckerberg's house in San Francisco to say Facebook is not doing enough. Undermining the will of the voters puts our entire society at risk. We say, no more excuses!

Sponsored by Global Exchange, Media Alliance, Protest Facebook Coalition, CodePink Golden Gate, Diablo Rising Tide, Indivisible SF Peninsula and CA-14, MediaJustice, Raging Grannies Action League, Resistance SF, San Francisco Green Party, and others.

NOTE: Please wear masks, practice social distancing, and respect SF public health rules re COVID-19.

