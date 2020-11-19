top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 12/ 1/2020
UCSC's African-American Theater Arts Troupe: Building Community for 30 Years
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday December 01
Time 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorUC Santa Cruz
Emailtickets [at] ucsc.edu
Location Details
Online, virtual event
Theater director Don Williams is joined in conversation by two alumni from UC Santa Cruz's African-American Theater Arts Troupe (AATAT): Ms. Niketa Calame-Harris (Porter, '02 and voice of ‘Young Nala' in Disney's 1994 animated feature The Lion King) and Dr. Eric Jackson. Moderated by KZSC's Luisa Cardoza.

This event is presented with support from KZSC 88.1FM and is part of the Arts Division's "Arts Lectures” series.

Niketa Calame-Harris is an award-winning actress most noted as the voice of Young Nala in Disney's original animated classic The Lion King. She received her Master of Fine Arts degree from The Actors Studio Drama School in New York and her BA degree in theater from the University of California, Santa Cruz. During her time at UC Santa Cruz she was a member of AATAT, CUIP intern, CoChair of BSU, A/BSA, ESOC, Take UCSC Home, DHE chaperone. Niketa has landed roles placing her on HBO, NBC, CBS, and Lifetime. She has continued her advocacy work as a project ambassador for the American Diabetes Association where she was awarded the Points of Light Award from President George H. W. Bush.

* * * * *
FREE and open to the public
For more event information: https://arts.ucsc.edu/news_events/ucscs-af...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 19th, 2020 6:05 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 305.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code