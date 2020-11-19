Stop the fascist coup!
Join us Monday 11/23 12-1pm
at the SF Federal Building 90 7th St
Demand the US GSA formally recognize Biden as president elect now!
Contact United Native Americans at 510-672-7187
#unitednativeamericans #emilymurphy #gsa
San Francisco | Government & Elections
|Monday November 23
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Protest
|Quanah Brightman
Demand the US GSA formally recognize Biden as president elect now!
|
