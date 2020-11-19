Join us for a physically-distanced coalition rally at the State Capitol where we will ask our elected officials to support a moratorium on the construction of new factory farms and slaughterhouses in California!
---
The evidence is clear, factory farms and slaughterhouses have devastating impacts on the planet, the animals, and the public. Instead of addressing this issue, our state has directly funded the expansion of big ag in California and is continuing to support this terrible industry.
That is why on December 7th, we are coming together from a wide array of backgrounds and movements to support our vision of a California with #NoMoreFactoryFarms
---
WHERE: Crocker Park, 211 O St, Sacramento, CA 95814
WHEN: Monday, December 7th at 11am
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a small walk, as well as standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing, and we encourage folks in high risk groups to support from home by engaging with the livestream and sharing the petition far and wide. If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com
