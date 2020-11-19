

Join us in a community discussion around anticolonial efforts happening as we share our thoughts around the violent 'holiday' of Thanksgiving. From clouding the dark history of crimes committed against indigenous people, to celebrating the murder of millions of turkeys and other animals, there are extensive roots of colonization that extend from it. We will be having a meditation, acknowledging the native peoples, in particular the Ohlone land we live on and then reading a passage and having a discussion.

Shelter-in-place won't stop us from being together as a community! We have weekly Meetups because it's extremely valuable for us regularly interact, even if we can't do so in person. Connecting with fellow activists strengthens out friendships, animal rights community, and the entire movement, which makes us better able to fight for animal liberation! The more we know and trust one another, the more resistant our community is to infiltration and in-fighting. It's also important for our own personal mental health to feel connected and support during these hard times.

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook

Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 19th, 2020 12:18 AM