What's Next: What’s Happening In The States Town Hall
Common Cause's Coming 2021 State Level Campaigns & Post Census Redistricting
Our biggest reform opportunities are in the states -- we’ll review our priority campaigns for the 2021 legislative sessions and take a look at the upcoming 2021 round of redistricting to see how we can ensure fair and impartial districts.
Thursday, Dec 10, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0xKF2fLSR8qivIitwazuZw
ABOUT: Common Cause
Common Cause was created to be “the people’s lobby” — a team of professionals who could make sure the people’s interests were represented just as aggressively as those of the special interests.
Common Cause sides with no one but the people as we build a democracy that works for all of us. Our non-partisan, pro-democracy work has helped pass hundreds of reforms at the federal, state, and local levels.
Our Work
Create Ethical & Open Government
Reduce Money’s Influence
Ensure Fair Districts & Reflective Democracy
Expand Voting Rights & Election Integrity
Promote Free Speech & Accountability in Media
Protect the Constitution, Courts & Other Democracy Reforms
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:54 PM
