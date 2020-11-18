Other





Common Cause's Coming 2021 State Level Campaigns & Post Census Redistricting



Our biggest reform opportunities are in the states -- we’ll review our priority campaigns for the 2021 legislative sessions and take a look at the upcoming 2021 round of redistricting to see how we can ensure fair and impartial districts.



Thursday, Dec 10, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)



RSVP:



ABOUT: Common Cause



Common Cause was created to be “the people’s lobby” — a team of professionals who could make sure the people’s interests were represented just as aggressively as those of the special interests.



Common Cause sides with no one but the people as we build a democracy that works for all of us. Our non-partisan, pro-democracy work has helped pass hundreds of reforms at the federal, state, and local levels.



Our Work



Create Ethical & Open Government

Reduce Money’s Influence

Ensure Fair Districts & Reflective Democracy

Expand Voting Rights & Election Integrity

Promote Free Speech & Accountability in Media

Protect the Constitution, Courts & Other Democracy Reforms



What's Next: What’s Happening In The States Town HallCommon Cause's Coming 2021 State Level Campaigns & Post Census RedistrictingOur biggest reform opportunities are in the states -- we’ll review our priority campaigns for the 2021 legislative sessions and take a look at the upcoming 2021 round of redistricting to see how we can ensure fair and impartial districts.Thursday, Dec 10, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0xKF2fLSR8qivIitwazuZw ABOUT: Common CauseCommon Cause was created to be “the people’s lobby” — a team of professionals who could make sure the people’s interests were represented just as aggressively as those of the special interests.Common Cause sides with no one but the people as we build a democracy that works for all of us. Our non-partisan, pro-democracy work has helped pass hundreds of reforms at the federal, state, and local levels.Our WorkCreate Ethical & Open GovernmentReduce Money’s InfluenceEnsure Fair Districts & Reflective DemocracyExpand Voting Rights & Election IntegrityPromote Free Speech & Accountability in MediaProtect the Constitution, Courts & Other Democracy Reforms Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:54 PM