What's Next: Democracy in the 117th CongressCongress will need to prioritize our democracy in the coming legislative year -- hear about our efforts to pass the For The People Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and protect the 2020 Census.Thursday, Dec 3, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM PT)RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0xKF2fLSR8qivIitwazuZw Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:29 PM