What's Next: Democracy in the 117th Congress
Congress will need to prioritize our democracy in the coming legislative year -- hear about our efforts to pass the For The People Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and protect the 2020 Census.
Thursday, Dec 3, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM PT)
RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0xKF2fLSR8qivIitwazuZw
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 12/ 3/2020
|What's Next for Civil Rights: Democracy in the 117th Congress Town Hall w/ Common Cause
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday December 03
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Common Cause
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:29 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network