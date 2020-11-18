top
What's Next for Civil Rights: Democracy in the 117th Congress Town Hall w/ Common Cause
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday December 03
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorCommon Cause
Location Details
Online via Zoom
What's Next: Democracy in the 117th Congress

Congress will need to prioritize our democracy in the coming legislative year -- hear about our efforts to pass the For The People Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and protect the 2020 Census.

Thursday, Dec 3, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM PT)

RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0xKF2fLSR8qivIitwazuZw
