Other





We’ll review the current state of affairs, including any ongoing election litigation and our work to stop online disinformation, and prepare for an orderly, thorough, and accountable transfer of power.



Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)



RSVP:

What's Next: 2020 Election Wrap-Up Town HallWe’ll review the current state of affairs, including any ongoing election litigation and our work to stop online disinformation, and prepare for an orderly, thorough, and accountable transfer of power.Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9y_kXnkgRuqmkd8JEmGH7Q Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:19 PM