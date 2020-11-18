What's Next: 2020 Election Wrap-Up Town Hall
We’ll review the current state of affairs, including any ongoing election litigation and our work to stop online disinformation, and prepare for an orderly, thorough, and accountable transfer of power.
Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9y_kXnkgRuqmkd8JEmGH7Q
