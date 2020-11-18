top
Progressive Groups Pushing for Ro Khanna to Fill Harris Senate Seat
by Norman Solomon
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:38 AM
A proven fighter for working people
Support for Congressman Ro Khanna to replace Kamala Harris in the Senate gained momentum Wednesday as two prominent progressive groups launched a joint petition campaign in California, declaring that he “would make a fantastic choice to be the next U.S. senator from our state.”

With Gov. Gavin Newsom expected to soon appoint a replacement to complete the final two years of Harris’ term, the petition -- sponsored by RootsAction.org and the Sunrise Movement -- says that “there are very strong reasons for Ro Khanna to become the next U.S. senator from California.”

The petition calls Khanna “a national champion for vital programs and goals supported by Californians -- such as health care for all, national budget priorities based on human needs, a Green New Deal, opposing bloated military spending and endless wars, criminal justice reform, and a path to citizenship for immigrants.”

“It’s critical that the next senator from California represent the state’s increasingly progressive values, and back critical progressive policy priorities backed by Sen. Harris -- like the Green New Deal,” said Evan Weber, Sunrise Movement’s political director. “With the climate crisis on California’s doorstep, we hope Gov. Newsom sees the critical importance of replacing Sen. Harris with a Green New Deal supporter with an aggressive vision and track record of confronting the crisis. We’re excited by the momentum building behind Congressman Ro Khanna to be California’s next senator.”

Norman Solomon, national director of RootsAction, said: “The progressive trend line among Democrats and other voters here in California is unmistakable. That’s why Bernie Sanders was the top vote-getter in our state’s presidential primary this year. It was no surprise when Sanders delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention were successful when we petitioned for Congressman Khanna to chair our state’s delegation to the national convention. Ro Khanna represents the bluest of California’s growing blue wave.”

Khanna was a national co-chair of the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign.

Last week, the Sanders-aligned organization Our Revolution launched its own petition in support of Khanna to fill California’s soon-to-be-vacant Senate seat.

Sen. Sanders sent out a tweet on Nov. 15 saying he was “happy to hear @RoKhanna is in the mix for U.S. Senate” and adding that Khanna “has a bold vision for America and is a proven fighter for working people.”

Days ago, the Justice Democrats organization tweeted : “We are excited that @RoKhanna is being considered by many California Democrats and progressives as a candidate for the next United States Senator of California. His voice in the Senate would be a major boost for our movement for justice.”
