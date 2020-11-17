Please join us live from the Monte Sereno oak woodlands on Saturday, November 21st, for a virtual house event to raise awareness and funds for the Amah Mutsun Land Trust. Featuring Chairman Valentin Lopez, of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band.
Learn about the Native Stewardship Corps, the Mutsun Gardens, Protect Juristac and how YOU can support and protect sacred Indigenous lands of the South Bay.
On Facebook Live from 3 to 4pm or on Zoom.
Join us early at 2:30pm for socializing.
RSVP & Register on Zoom at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwrdu-urDotH9R6oc6bEEbOByBJ-TOcLuPU
On Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/430366491303378
Free event with a suggested donation of $25. No one turned away for lack of funds.
http://www.AmahMutsunLandTrust.org/donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 11/21/2020
|Learn about and support the Amah Mutsun Tribal Land Trust
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday November 21
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Wendy Snyder
|Location Details
|Virtual event on Zoom and Facebook
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4303664913...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 17th, 2020 5:26 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network