Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 11/21/2020
Learn about and support the Amah Mutsun Tribal Land Trust
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday November 21
Time 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorWendy Snyder
Location Details
Virtual event on Zoom and Facebook
Please join us live from the Monte Sereno oak woodlands on Saturday, November 21st, for a virtual house event to raise awareness and funds for the Amah Mutsun Land Trust. Featuring Chairman Valentin Lopez, of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band.

Learn about the Native Stewardship Corps, the Mutsun Gardens, Protect Juristac and how YOU can support and protect sacred Indigenous lands of the South Bay.

On Facebook Live from 3 to 4pm or on Zoom.
Join us early at 2:30pm for socializing.

RSVP & Register on Zoom at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwrdu-urDotH9R6oc6bEEbOByBJ-TOcLuPU

On Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/430366491303378

Free event with a suggested donation of $25. No one turned away for lack of funds.
http://www.AmahMutsunLandTrust.org/donate
nov_21_draft_flyer_copy_sfedits.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (391.3KB)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4303664913...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 17th, 2020 5:26 PM
Add Your Comments
