



Sunday, November 22, 1 pm



Register here: Trump was defeated. But Biden & Harris won’t solve the multitude of problems that working people are faced with, from COVID and climate devastation to police killings of people of color. What will work, based on history, are mass movements. They have been the catalyst for working people’s gains. Today this is truer than ever. Join an online discussion on how to build a revolutionary feminist groundswell in 2021.Sunday, November 22, 1 pmRegister here: https://bit.ly/Beyond-Biden For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3472102036...

