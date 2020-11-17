



WHEN: Sunday, November 22nd at 4pm PT



FILM "TICKET" FOR SCREENING LINK (free):



Click below, then click the big green bar at the bottom of the screen page:



DISCUSSION HERE (starts around 5:40 PM PT):



Livestream here:

OR

Zoom here:



Traducción disponible en español:



HOST: Stand.earth



PARTNERS:

Stop the Money Pipeline

Coast Protectors

The Condor & The Eagle

___________________________________________________________________



"The Condor & The Eagle"



Indigenous peoples disproportionately bear the toxic burden of our extractive economy, and yet they also protect 80% of the world’s biodiversity. So what can we learn from their leadership, and how can we stand behind them?



Join us for a screening of and panel discussion around the film ‘The Condor & The Eagle’ – an award winning documentary following four Indigenous leaders who embark on an extraordinary trans-continental adventure from the Canadian Boreal forest to the heart of the Amazonian jungle.



Stand.earth is proud to be partnering with "The Condor & The Eagle" team and an inspiring panel of Indigenous leaders to bring you this event. We hope that you’ll join us for the film and stay to hear directly from our speakers about what you can do to fight for climate justice and support impacted communities.



This film screening event will have Spanish subtitles and closed captioning for the film, as well as live Spanish-English interpretations available for the discussion.

__________________________________________________________________



PLEASE DONATE TO INDIGENOUS FRONTLINE COMMUNITIES



This event is inclusive – free to those who can't afford it. **For all others, suggested donations on a sliding scale of $15-100 are requested in lieu of a flat ticket price.** The collected funds will support the critically important work done by the CONFENIAE in Ecuador, the AIDESEP in Peru, The Tiny House Warriors in Canada, Stand.earth's Frontline Fund, and the film impact campaign. Please give generously according to your financial context



DONATE via PayPal HERE:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=VE6BUKW4WJ4DL



DONATE via Credit Card: (Go to the film website > find the menu bar > click contribute > note you are donating for the Stand.earth event:

__________________________________________________________________

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 17th, 2020 2:34 PM