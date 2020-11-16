Other





Join us for a conversation on how together we can have a National Popular Vote

for President by 2024.



Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM PST



RSVP:



More info:



Discussion Topics:

--A bi-partisan Coalition for One Person, One Vote and a 50 State Presidential Campaign

--Colorado 2020 Ballot Measure

--Path to 270 by 2024

--Organizing to Win



ORGANIZATIONS:

Common Cause

National Popular Vote

League of Women Voters

FairVote

