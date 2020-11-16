VIRTUAL SUMMIT: 270 by 2024: National Popular Vote for President
Join us for a conversation on how together we can have a National Popular Vote
for President by 2024.
Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM PST
RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1416050346377/WN_3HQRNebnTru2AntSRXWPBQ
More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/358173975272217/
Discussion Topics:
--A bi-partisan Coalition for One Person, One Vote and a 50 State Presidential Campaign
--Colorado 2020 Ballot Measure
--Path to 270 by 2024
--Organizing to Win
ORGANIZATIONS:
Common Cause
National Popular Vote
League of Women Voters
FairVote
Equal Citizens
